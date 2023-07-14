The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by primarily investing in municipal bonds issued by the state of California and its agencies and municipalities. Consistent with the fund’s objectives, the fund may also invest in municipal securities that are issued by jurisdictions outside California.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds (for purposes of this limit, bonds include any debt instrument and cash equivalents, and may include certain preferred securities). Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from both federal and California income taxes. The fund will not invest in securities that subject you to the federal alternative minimum tax. The investment adviser will seek to manage the fund in order to minimize capital gain distributions.

The fund invests primarily in municipal bonds with quality ratings of A- or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest a portion of its assets in municipal bonds with quality ratings below A- or A3 by NRSROs designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Under normal circumstances, the dollar-weighted average effective maturity of the fund’s portfolio will be no greater than three years.

The fund may invest in municipal obligations of multiple issuers in the same state or backed by revenues of similar types of projects or industries. The fund may also invest more than 25% of its assets in industrial development bonds.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.