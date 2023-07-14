Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

Net Assets

$347 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

$250,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CCSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Conestoga SMid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Conestoga Capital Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Monahan

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-to-mid (“smid”) market capitalization companies. Equity securities include American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), convertible securities, foreign and domestic common and preferred stocks, rights and warrants. While there is no limit on investing in foreign securities, the Fund does not expect investment in foreign securities to exceed 20% of the Fund’s total assets. Through March 31, 2022, the Adviser considers smid market capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase (including the existing portfolio), have market capitalizations generally within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500® Index on a rolling three-year basis; effective April 1, 2022, the current range of the Russell 2500® will be used. The Fund will not change this policy unless it notifies shareholders at least 60 days in advance. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index was from $32 million to $38.9 billion. For purposes of this policy, “net assets” includes any borrowings for investment purposes. The Adviser follows an investment style sometimes called “GARP” or “Growth At a Reasonable Price.” The Adviser generally invests the Fund’s assets in small and mid-cap companies with expected earnings growth that exceed that of the average of all U.S. publicly traded companies, where valuations seem reasonable compared to the expected earnings growth, where fundamental financial characteristics appear to be strong, where (in the Adviser’s opinion) the business model offers sustainable competitive advantage, and where management has an important ownership stake in the company. The Adviser uses a bottom-up approach in selecting securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market sector and may, from time to time, hold a significant amount of securities of companies within a single sector. Sectors are defined by the Russell Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) Industry Classifications. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the Industrials, Healthcare and Technology sectors. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Read More

CCSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -26.9% 59.5% 15.78%
1 Yr 18.6% -43.3% 860.3% 24.47%
3 Yr 7.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 10.78%
5 Yr 7.0%* -28.2% 82.7% 10.00%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 41.43%
2021 7.5% -52.0% 83.9% 10.48%
2020 8.8% -17.6% 195.3% 45.90%
2019 7.2% -16.0% 9.5% 20.35%
2018 -0.2% -13.6% 24.1% 4.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -53.4% 55.3% 14.89%
1 Yr 18.6% -60.3% 860.3% 22.87%
3 Yr 7.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 11.55%
5 Yr 7.0%* -27.5% 82.7% 12.30%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 41.43%
2021 7.5% -52.0% 83.9% 10.48%
2020 8.8% -17.6% 195.3% 45.90%
2019 7.2% -16.0% 9.5% 20.35%
2018 -0.2% -13.6% 24.1% 9.82%

NAV & Total Return History

CCSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCSGX Category Low Category High CCSGX % Rank
Net Assets 347 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 69.33%
Number of Holdings 52 20 3702 80.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M 360 K 10.9 B 67.91%
Weighting of Top 10 31.19% 5.5% 92.1% 28.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A 4.52%
  2. Umb Money Mkt 4.19%
  3. Exponent Inc 3.57%
  4. Omnicell Inc 3.37%
  5. Pool Corp 3.24%
  6. Jack Henry & Associates Inc 2.97%
  7. FirstService Corp Ordinary Shares 2.96%
  8. Trex Co Inc 2.89%
  9. Rollins Inc 2.83%
  10. Mercury Systems Inc 2.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCSGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.88% 23.99% 100.52% 33.33%
Cash 		1.12% -0.52% 26.94% 65.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 67.02%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 67.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 65.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 66.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCSGX % Rank
Industrials 		33.07% 0.00% 38.23% 1.95%
Technology 		28.85% 0.04% 62.17% 65.78%
Healthcare 		20.61% 0.00% 43.77% 26.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.26% 0.00% 57.41% 58.69%
Real Estate 		3.00% 0.00% 19.28% 40.60%
Basic Materials 		1.21% 0.00% 17.25% 67.02%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 74.47%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 98.23%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 86.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 96.10%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 96.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCSGX % Rank
US 		92.21% 23.38% 100.52% 67.91%
Non US 		6.67% 0.00% 35.22% 21.10%

CCSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.02% 19.28% 46.85%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 80.99%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 15.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

CCSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CCSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 250.31% 16.60%

CCSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCSGX Category Low Category High CCSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 69.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCSGX Category Low Category High CCSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.47% -2.24% 2.75% 37.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Monahan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2014

8.36

8.4%

Joe is a Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap strategy.  He also serves as an analyst for the firm’s SMid and Mid Cap equity strategies. Joe is Conestoga’s Director of Research, where his responsibilities include coordinating the firm's fundamental research approach to selecting securities.  He joined Conestoga in December 2008 from McHugh Associates, where he was Senior Vice President/Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee.  Prior to joining McHugh in 2001, Joe was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Pitcairn Trust Company.  He is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and he earned a Masters of Business Administration from Temple University.  He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Robert Mitchell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 21, 2014

8.36

8.4%

Bob is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Conestoga Capital Advisors, and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Small and SMid Cap strategies. Bob serves as Chief Investment Officer of the firm, overseeing all aspects of the portfolio management and investment processes. Prior to Conestoga, Bob was a Portfolio Manager/Analyst and Director of Equity Research at Martindale Andres & Company. Bob's portfolio management and research expertise was focused on small capitalization companies. While at Martindale Andres & Co., he was responsible for $100 Million in individual and institutional small cap accounts. Before his employment at Martindale Andres, Bob worked with the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division where he analyzed the economic and financial aspects of various industries for evidence of antitrust violations. Bob received his M.B.A. from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in 1995; in 1991, he received a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

Derek Johnston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Derek joined Conestoga Capital Advisors in May 2015 and became Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm’s SMid Cap Growth strategy on February 1, 2016. He also provides equity research across the Small- to Mid-Cap universe. His has over twenty years of experience in the financial investment industry. Prior to joining Conestoga, Derek worked as a Co-Portfolio Manager for Small and SMid Cap portfolios at 300 North Capital, LLC, located in Pasadena, CA (2007-2015). He also served as an Equity Research Analyst for Small Cap equities at Engemann Asset Management for two years, and as an Equity Research Associate at Banc of America Securities for three years. Earlier in his career, Derek worked at Thomson Financial, Caspian Securities, Inc., and Smith Barney, all based out of New York. Derek received a Bachelor of Science in 1995 from Boston College, and an M.B.A. from University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. He has been a CFA Institute Charterholder since 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

