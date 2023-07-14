The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell Midcap® Index ranged from $435 million to $73.6 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $25.4 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell Midcap® Index are subject to change. Although primarily investing in mid-cap U.S. companies, the Fund may also invest in small-cap companies. The Fund may invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio manager utilizes the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio manager seeks companies that have sustainable earnings and cash flow, a strong and durable financial profile, secular and cyclical growth prospects, and the ability to maintain a competitive position within its industry. In addition, the portfolio manager employs a portfolio construction process that seeks to manage investment risk. This process includes the use of portfolio optimization tools (quantitative tools that help track the portfolio’s fundamental characteristics such as its volatility, valuation and growth rate relative to the benchmark) and risk management techniques to assist in portfolio construction and monitoring and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among portfolio holdings. The portfolio manager may sell a security when he believes it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, or to pursue alternative investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.