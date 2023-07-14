Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small capitalization companies. The Adviser defines small capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations, at the time of acquisition, within the range of market capitalizations of companies constituting the Russell 2000 Index. The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Adviser uses a value investment strategy based on proprietary fundamental research. Value investing involves buying stocks that, in the view of the Adviser, are out of favor or undervalued relative to their peers. The Adviser emphasizes companies with the ability to generate discretionary cash flow after spending what is required to maintain the business at its current level of revenue, and to redeploy such

cash flow to enhance value. The Adviser also looks for the following characteristics:

● Stable and predictable business model

● Motivated and competent management

● Unduly depressed valuation

● Catalyst for positive market revaluation

To manage risk, the Adviser seeks to adhere to a strong buy, hold and sell discipline. The Adviser may sell a security if (1) its expected return falls below certain levels due to price appreciation, (2) its market capitalization appreciates above the range of small capitalization securities, (3) there are, in the view of the Adviser, adverse changes in the fundamentals of the issuer, (4) the Adviser believes that the business model of the issuer becomes unpredictable, or (5) the Adviser believes better relative value exists elsewhere.