Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
-2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$670 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.5%
Expense Ratio 0.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds.
The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds (for purposes of this limit, bonds include any debt instrument and cash equivalents, and may include certain preferred securities). Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from federal income tax. The fund will not invest in securities that subject you to the federal alternative minimum tax. The investment adviser will seek to manage the fund in order to minimize capital gain distributions.
The fund invests primarily in municipal bonds with quality ratings of A- or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in municipal bonds in the rating categories of BBB or Baa by NRSROs designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Under normal circumstances, the dollar-weighted average effective maturity of the fund’s portfolio will be between three and 10 years.
The fund may invest in municipal obligations of multiple issuers in the same state or backed by revenues of similar types of projects or industries. The fund may also invest more than 25% of its assets in industrial development bonds.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CCMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|30.16%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|86.33%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|46.50%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|34.89%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|52.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|CCMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|21.27%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|90.37%
|2020
|0.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|38.66%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|83.10%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|12.98%
|Period
|CCMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|29.78%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|84.46%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|47.25%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|37.01%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|57.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|CCMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.3%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|21.33%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|90.43%
|2020
|0.6%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|38.66%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|83.23%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|17.01%
|CCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCMPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|670 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|39.30%
|Number of Holdings
|1023
|1
|14000
|10.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.1 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|55.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.54%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|92.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCMPX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.63%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|74.91%
|Cash
|3.37%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|24.36%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|27.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|24.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|25.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|25.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCMPX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.33%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|73.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.67%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|24.42%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|24.88%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|26.33%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|38.31%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|29.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCMPX % Rank
|US
|96.55%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|52.89%
|Non US
|0.08%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|71.18%
|CCMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.28%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|91.44%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|9.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|CCMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CCMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CCMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|92.01%
|CCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCMPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|86.29%
|CCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCMPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|82.17%
|CCMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Mr. Applebaum is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Investment Committee. He has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 12 years
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Mark Marinella is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for four years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was head of the Investment Resources Group as well as a senior manager in fixed income. Prior to joining Capital, Mark was a global chief investment officer for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Mark is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
