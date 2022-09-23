Home
Trending ETFs

CCMPX (Mutual Fund)

CCMPX (Mutual Fund)

Capital Group Core Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.81 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Other (CCMPX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Core Municipal Fund

CCMPX | Fund

$9.81

$670 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$670 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Capital Group Core Municipal Fund

CCMPX | Fund

$9.81

$670 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.28%

CCMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Core Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group
  • Inception Date
    Apr 13, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aaron Applebaum

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds (for purposes of this limit, bonds include any debt instrument and cash equivalents, and may include certain preferred securities). Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from federal income tax. The fund will not invest in securities that subject you to the federal alternative minimum tax. The investment adviser will seek to manage the fund in order to minimize capital gain distributions.

The fund invests primarily in municipal bonds with quality ratings of A- or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in municipal bonds in the rating categories of BBB or Baa by NRSROs designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Under normal circumstances, the dollar-weighted average effective maturity of the fund’s portfolio will be between three and 10 years.

The fund may invest in municipal obligations of multiple issuers in the same state or backed by revenues of similar types of projects or industries. The fund may also invest more than 25% of its assets in industrial development bonds.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CCMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -60.4% 31.9% 30.16%
1 Yr -2.6% -45.4% 15.3% 86.33%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 46.50%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.5% 29.2% 34.89%
10 Yr -0.6%* -5.4% 14.1% 52.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -76.8% 4.7% 21.27%
2021 -0.7% -69.5% 12.4% 90.37%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 38.66%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 83.10%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 12.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -60.4% 31.9% 29.78%
1 Yr -2.6% -45.4% 15.1% 84.46%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 47.25%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.5% 29.3% 37.01%
10 Yr -0.6%* -5.4% 14.1% 57.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.3% -76.8% 4.7% 21.33%
2021 -0.7% -69.5% 12.4% 90.43%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 38.66%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 83.23%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 17.01%

NAV & Total Return History

CCMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCMPX Category Low Category High CCMPX % Rank
Net Assets 670 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 39.30%
Number of Holdings 1023 1 14000 10.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.1 M -317 M 8.64 B 55.03%
Weighting of Top 10 7.54% 2.4% 101.7% 92.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 0.12% 1.44%
  2. MONTGOMERY CNTY MD IAM COML PAPER 3/A2 SER 2010 B BANS 0.08% 1.39%
  3. TEXAS ST 4% 1.34%
  4. MISSISSIPPI BUSINESS FIN CORP MISS GULF OPPORTUNITY ZONE 0.08% 1.25%
  5. NEW YORK N Y 0.09% 1.16%
  6. EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH LA POLLUTION CTL REV 0.01% 1.11%
  7. MISSOURI ST HEALTH & EDL FACS AUTH EDL FACS REV 0.1% 0.98%
  8. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REV 0.03% 0.97%
  9. ARIZONA HEALTH FACS AUTH REV 0.97% 0.88%
  10. UNIVERSITY MICH UNIV REVS 0.29% 0.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCMPX % Rank
Bonds 		96.63% 65.51% 150.86% 74.91%
Cash 		3.37% -50.86% 33.96% 24.36%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 27.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 24.94%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 25.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 25.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCMPX % Rank
Municipal 		96.33% 44.39% 100.00% 73.55%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.67% 0.00% 33.95% 24.42%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 24.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 26.33%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 38.31%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 29.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCMPX % Rank
US 		96.55% 37.86% 142.23% 52.89%
Non US 		0.08% 0.00% 62.14% 71.18%

CCMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.02% 6.50% 91.44%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.10% 9.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

CCMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CCMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 283.00% 92.01%

CCMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCMPX Category Low Category High CCMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 86.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCMPX Category Low Category High CCMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -0.53% 5.33% 82.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

CCMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aaron Applebaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mr. Applebaum is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Investment Committee. He has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 12 years

Mark Marinella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mark Marinella is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for four years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was head of the Investment Resources Group as well as a senior manager in fixed income. Prior to joining Capital, Mark was a global chief investment officer for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Mark is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

