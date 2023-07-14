Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of mid market capitalization companies. Equity securities include American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), convertible securities, foreign and domestic common and preferred stocks, rights and warrants. While there is no limit on investing in foreign securities, the Fund does not expect investment in foreign securities to exceed 20% of the Fund’s total assets. The Adviser considers mid market capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase (including the existing portfolio), have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. The Fund will not change this policy unless it notifies shareholders at least 60 days in advance. This policy does not require the Fund to sell the security of a mid cap company if such company’s market capitalization moves outside the range of the market capitalization in the Russell Midcap® Index. For purposes of this policy, “net assets” includes any borrowings for investment purposes. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was from $435 million to $73.6 billion. The Adviser follows an investment style which seeks to identify higher quality companies growing through multiple business cycles. The Adviser generally invests the Fund’s assets in mid-cap companies with expected earnings growth that exceed that of the average of all U.S. publicly traded companies, where valuations seem reasonable compared to the expected earnings growth, where fundamental financial characteristics appear to be strong, where (in the Adviser’s opinion) the business model offers sustainable competitive advantage, and where management has an important ownership stake in the company. The Adviser uses a bottom-up approach in selecting securities. Bottom-up investing focuses on the analysis of individual company fundamentals while placing less significance on macroeconomic factors. The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may, from time to time, hold a significant amount of securities of companies within a single sector. Sectors are defined by the Russell Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) Industry Classifications. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Technology and Healthcare sectors. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.