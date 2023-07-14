Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.6%
1 yr return
19.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.93 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.9%
Expense Ratio 16.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
$250,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of mid market capitalization companies. Equity securities include American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), convertible securities, foreign and domestic common and preferred stocks, rights and warrants. While there is no limit on investing in foreign securities, the Fund does not expect investment in foreign securities to exceed 20% of the Fund’s total assets. The Adviser considers mid market capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase (including the existing portfolio), have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell Midcap® Index. The Fund will not change this policy unless it notifies shareholders at least 60 days in advance. This policy does not require the Fund to sell the security of a mid cap company if such company’s market capitalization moves outside the range of the market capitalization in the Russell Midcap® Index. For purposes of this policy, “net assets” includes any borrowings for investment purposes. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was from $435 million to $73.6 billion. The Adviser follows an investment style which seeks to identify higher quality companies growing through multiple business cycles. The Adviser generally invests the Fund’s assets in mid-cap companies with expected earnings growth that exceed that of the average of all U.S. publicly traded companies, where valuations seem reasonable compared to the expected earnings growth, where fundamental financial characteristics appear to be strong, where (in the Adviser’s opinion) the business model offers sustainable competitive advantage, and where management has an important ownership stake in the company. The Adviser uses a bottom-up approach in selecting securities. Bottom-up investing focuses on the analysis of individual company fundamentals while placing less significance on macroeconomic factors. The Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may, from time to time, hold a significant amount of securities of companies within a single sector. Sectors are defined by the Russell Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) Industry Classifications. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Technology and Healthcare sectors. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|CCMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|8.51%
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|21.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|86.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|CCMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|46.43%
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|92.69%
|Period
|CCMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|7.80%
|1 Yr
|19.2%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|20.74%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|94.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|CCMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|46.43%
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|98.71%
|CCMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.93 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|99.82%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|20
|3702
|88.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|736 K
|360 K
|10.9 B
|99.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.89%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|21.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.83%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|69.68%
|Cash
|3.16%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|27.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|62.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|62.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|60.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|61.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCMAX % Rank
|Technology
|27.47%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|69.33%
|Healthcare
|22.67%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|16.31%
|Industrials
|22.60%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|5.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.17%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|4.08%
|Real Estate
|3.59%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|29.08%
|Financial Services
|2.51%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|88.83%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|69.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|83.51%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|94.33%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|93.97%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|89.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCMAX % Rank
|US
|91.95%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|70.74%
|Non US
|4.88%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|36.35%
|CCMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|16.18%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|0.54%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|73.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.60%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CCMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CCMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CCMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|1.77%
|CCMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|64.18%
|CCMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CCMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|40.47%
|CCMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 17, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2015
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Derek joined Conestoga Capital Advisors in May 2015 and became Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm’s SMid Cap Growth strategy on February 1, 2016. He also provides equity research across the Small- to Mid-Cap universe. His has over twenty years of experience in the financial investment industry. Prior to joining Conestoga, Derek worked as a Co-Portfolio Manager for Small and SMid Cap portfolios at 300 North Capital, LLC, located in Pasadena, CA (2007-2015). He also served as an Equity Research Analyst for Small Cap equities at Engemann Asset Management for two years, and as an Equity Research Associate at Banc of America Securities for three years. Earlier in his career, Derek worked at Thomson Financial, Caspian Securities, Inc., and Smith Barney, all based out of New York. Derek received a Bachelor of Science in 1995 from Boston College, and an M.B.A. from University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. He has been a CFA Institute Charterholder since 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Bob is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Conestoga Capital Advisors, and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Small and SMid Cap strategies. Bob serves as Chief Investment Officer of the firm, overseeing all aspects of the portfolio management and investment processes. Prior to Conestoga, Bob was a Portfolio Manager/Analyst and Director of Equity Research at Martindale Andres & Company. Bob's portfolio management and research expertise was focused on small capitalization companies. While at Martindale Andres & Co., he was responsible for $100 Million in individual and institutional small cap accounts. Before his employment at Martindale Andres, Bob worked with the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division where he analyzed the economic and financial aspects of various industries for evidence of antitrust violations. Bob received his M.B.A. from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in 1995; in 1991, he received a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2012
10.18
10.2%
Mr. Chang joined Conestoga in July 2020 as a Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Mid Cap Growth strategy. He also serves as a Research Analyst, researching and qualifying investment ideas for Conestoga’s Small, SMid and Mid Cap Growth Products. Prior to joining Conestoga, Mr. Chang is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2014 as an associate portfolio manager and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2019. Prior to joining Thornburg, Ted served as a research analyst at 300 North Capital in Pasadena, where he covered domestic industrials and materials stocks. Before joining 300 North Capital, Ted held positions with Zurich Financial Services and QuinStreet. Ted holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a BA in political science.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
