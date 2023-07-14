To achieve its investment objective, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies with a market capitalization of USD $10 billion or greater at time of original purchase that the Fund’s investment adviser, Clifford Capital Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”), believes are trading at a discount to what they are worth at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation with acceptable downside risks.

The Adviser considers an issuer to be non-U.S. based if: (1) the issuer is organized under the laws of a jurisdiction other than those of the U.S.; (2) the securities of the issuer have a primary listing on a stock exchange outside the U.S. regardless of the country in which the issuer is organized; or (3) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenue from goods and/or services produced or sold outside of the U.S. The Fund may invest up to 20% of the portfolio in securities of issuers located in emerging market countries.

The Adviser uses a disciplined “bottom-up” selection process to identify equity securities of companies that appear to be selling at a discount to the Adviser’s assessment of their intrinsic value. To estimate a company’s intrinsic value, the Adviser may employ a variety of analysis techniques that it deems appropriate for each individual company. Examples of such techniques include estimating a company’s future financial results such as revenues, earnings, cash flows, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and then applying the Adviser’s estimate of a relevant price multiple that it will assign to these values based on the Adviser’s assessment of a “normalized” ratio (a ratio based on the company’s and/or its industry’s historical norms). Examples of these types of ratios are price to sales, price to earnings, price to cash flow, or enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or “EV/EBITDA”. Other techniques that may be used to estimate intrinsic value include: the Adviser’s estimate of a company’s private market value; a fair value liquidation analysis; discounted cash flow analysis; or dividend discount models.

The Adviser strives to buy stocks at a discount to intrinsic value, taking advantage of price dislocations caused by short-term investor orientation, herd influences and other irrational investor behavior. The Adviser also buys stocks at a discount resulting from the increasing market clout of passive investors and investors who rely on non-company-specific analysis, such as investors who trade funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) of entire sectors or industries rather than individual stocks. These investment opportunities arise when, in the opinion of the Adviser, the expectations implied in a company’s stock price are too low relative to the firm’s long-term earnings power or to its current assets.

The overall portfolio construction is guided by a dynamic mix of two types of stocks:

● Core Value stocks – investments in companies the Adviser believes are high-quality companies that earn high returns on capital. These stocks will represent 50-90% of the Fund’s holdings.

● Deep Value stocks – opportunistic investments in companies the Adviser believes are deeply-undervalued. These stocks, plus the Fund’s cash holdings, will represent the remaining 10-50% of the Fund.

The Fund will normally hold between 25 and 45 securities. The Adviser believes that maintaining a relatively small number of portfolio holdings allows each security to have a meaningful impact on the portfolio’s results. The number of securities held by the Fund may occasionally differ from this range at times such as when the portfolio manager is accumulating new positions, phasing out and exiting positions, or responding to exceptional market conditions.