Trending ETFs

Calamos International Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
CCISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.33 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CSGIX) Primary A (CAISX) Retirement (CISOX) C (CCISX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calamos International Small Cap Growth Fund

CCISX | Fund

$8.33

$1.79 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.79 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CCISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos International Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    1000
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nick Niziolek

Fund Description

CCISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -8.9% 20.7% 91.37%
1 Yr 7.9% -9.3% 33.0% 75.54%
3 Yr N/A* -19.4% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -46.4% -21.4% N/A
2021 N/A -16.7% 7.9% N/A
2020 N/A -0.5% 17.6% N/A
2019 N/A 2.3% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.3% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -27.1% 20.7% 90.65%
1 Yr 7.9% -48.7% 33.0% 75.54%
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -46.4% -21.4% N/A
2021 N/A -16.7% 7.9% N/A
2020 N/A -0.5% 17.6% N/A
2019 N/A 2.3% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.2% -0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CCISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCISX Category Low Category High CCISX % Rank
Net Assets 1.79 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 68 30 1618 85.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 398 K 398 K 1.22 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 21.16% 5.3% 48.4% 56.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rheinmetall AG 2.40%
  2. YouGov PLC 2.29%
  3. YouGov PLC 2.29%
  4. YouGov PLC 2.29%
  5. YouGov PLC 2.29%
  6. YouGov PLC 2.29%
  7. YouGov PLC 2.29%
  8. YouGov PLC 2.29%
  9. YouGov PLC 2.29%
  10. YouGov PLC 2.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCISX % Rank
Stocks 		95.72% 82.89% 99.66% 74.10%
Cash 		4.28% 0.00% 17.11% 28.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 98.56%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 97.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 98.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 99.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCISX % Rank
Industrials 		21.26% 0.00% 40.13% 56.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.08% 1.31% 28.28% 11.51%
Technology 		13.72% 6.70% 37.76% 56.12%
Basic Materials 		10.30% 0.00% 18.70% 18.71%
Consumer Defense 		8.73% 1.61% 17.90% 18.71%
Financial Services 		8.47% 1.92% 22.28% 50.36%
Energy 		7.36% 0.00% 9.29% 7.19%
Healthcare 		6.76% 1.74% 29.97% 86.33%
Communication Services 		4.63% 1.49% 23.23% 67.63%
Real Estate 		3.59% 0.00% 13.00% 60.43%
Utilities 		0.09% 0.00% 5.12% 50.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCISX % Rank
Non US 		89.83% 71.19% 99.66% 88.49%
US 		5.89% 0.00% 23.33% 15.83%

CCISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 22.37% 6.34%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.75% 53.24%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

CCISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

CCISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 8.00% 316.00% N/A

CCISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCISX Category Low Category High CCISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 99.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCISX Category Low Category High CCISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.81% 1.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nick Niziolek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Nick Niziolek is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Global Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities for international, global and emerging market strategies. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Nick joined the firm in 2005 and has 20 years of industry experience, including tenures at ABN AMRO and Bank One. He received a BS in Finance and an MBA from DePaul University.

John Calamos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis.   Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major.   The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.

Dennis Cogan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Dennis Cogan is responsible for portfolio management and investment research for the firm’s global, international, and emerging market equity strategies. He joined Calamos in 2005 and has more than 20 years of industry experience. Previously, Dennis worked for Accenture in Strategic Planning and Analysis. He received a BS in Finance from Northern Illinois University.

Kyle Ruge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Kyle Ruge joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in September 2006 and since January 2022 has been an Associate Portfolio Manager. From September 2015 to December 2021, he was a Senior Strategy Analyst. From September 2006 to September 2015 he was a Research Analyst.

Paul Ryndak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Paul Ryndak joined CALAMOS ADVISORS in September 2013 and since January 2022 has been an Associate Portfolio Manager as well as Head of International Research. From February 2018 to December 2021, he was Head of International Research. From September 2013 to February 2018, he was Sector Head - International Cyclicals. Previously, he was a Research Analyst at Calamos Advisors from April 2002 to May 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

