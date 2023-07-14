The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies with business operations in technology and technology-related industries. For these purposes, technology-related companies are those companies that use technology extensively to improve their business processes and applications. The technology industry comprises information technology and communications, as well as medical, environmental and biotechnology. The Fund may invest in securities of companies domiciled in any country believed to be appropriate to the Fund’s objective. The Fund generally invests in several countries in different geographic regions.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies that maintain their principal place of business or conduct their principal business activities outside the U.S., have their securities traded on non-U.S. exchanges or have been formed under the laws of non-U.S. countries. This 40% minimum investment amount may be reduced to 30% if market conditions for these investments or specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable. The Fund considers a company to conduct its principal business activities outside the U.S. if it derives at least 50% of its revenue from business outside the U.S. or has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that may result in the Fund investing less than 30% of its net assets in companies outside the U.S. in an effort to minimize extreme volatility caused by adverse market, economic, political or other conditions.

The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. Securities of large capitalization companies that are well established in the world technology market can be expected to grow with the market and are frequently held by the Fund. However, rapidly changing technologies and expansion of technology and technology-related industries often provide a favorable environment for companies of small-to-medium size capitalization, and the Fund may invest in these companies as well.

The Fund may invest in all types of securities, many of which will be denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund normally concentrates its investments in common stocks; however, it may invest in other types of equity securities, including securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock, depositary receipts, and rights and warrants to purchase common stock. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in preferred stock and investment-grade or comparable quality debt securities.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of fewer issuers than can a diversified fund.