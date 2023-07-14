The Fund seeks to achieve total return with lower volatility than equity markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and securities with economic characteristics similar to stock or the equity markets. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities while also writing (selling) index call and put options and/or entering into other options strategies on equity securities and/or broad based indices. The Fund may write call options (i) on a portion of the equity securities in the Fund's portfolio and (ii) on broad-based securities indexes (such as the S&P 500 or MSCI EAFE) or ETFs (exchange traded funds).

In addition, to seek to offset some of the risk of a potential decline in value of certain long positions, the Fund may also purchase put options on individual securities, broad-based securities indexes (such as the S&P 500), or ETFs. The Fund may also engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

Equity securities purchased by the Fund may include U.S. exchange-listed common stocks, options on equities, and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). The Fund may also invest in fixed-income securities. The Fund may also invest in ETFs.

The Fund may use derivatives for hedging (attempting to reduce risk by offsetting one investment position with another) or non-hedging purposes. In particular, the Fund may hedge some or all of the currency exposure of foreign securities by entering into forward foreign currency contracts, futures or other derivatives.

The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in stocks by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes. The Fund intends that its option-based risk management strategy will reduce the volatility inherent in investments in equity securities over time.