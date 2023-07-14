Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, primarily common stocks and securities that can be converted into common stocks. These companies have market capitalizations in the range of companies in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $304 million and $2.4 trillion as of October 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that the investment manager believes have long-term competitive advantages and have the potential for sustainable, above-average, revenue and earnings growth. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors.