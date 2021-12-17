Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds U.S. Government Money Market Fund

mutual fund
CCFXX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
A (AFAXX) Primary (TSIXX) (TTMXX) Other (CCFXX) Other (FARXX) Other (EAFXX) Other (RADXX) Other (RAEXX) Other (RAFXX) Retirement (RAAXX) Other (AFFXX) Other (AFGXX) C (AFCXX) A (AAFXX) Retirement (RABXX) Other (RACXX) Retirement (RBEXX) Retirement (RAGXX) Other (USGXX) A (AAZXX) Other (ABZXX) Other (FMUXX) Other (FFFXX)
CCFXX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds U.S. Government Money Market Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
A (AFAXX) Primary (TSIXX) (TTMXX) Other (CCFXX) Other (FARXX) Other (EAFXX) Other (RADXX) Other (RAEXX) Other (RAFXX) Retirement (RAAXX) Other (AFFXX) Other (AFGXX) C (AFCXX) A (AAFXX) Retirement (RABXX) Other (RACXX) Retirement (RBEXX) Retirement (RAGXX) Other (USGXX) A (AAZXX) Other (ABZXX) Other (FMUXX) Other (FFFXX)
CCFXX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds U.S. Government Money Market Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
A (AFAXX) Primary (TSIXX) (TTMXX) Other (CCFXX) Other (FARXX) Other (EAFXX) Other (RADXX) Other (RAEXX) Other (RAFXX) Retirement (RAAXX) Other (AFFXX) Other (AFGXX) C (AFCXX) A (AAFXX) Retirement (RABXX) Other (RACXX) Retirement (RBEXX) Retirement (RAGXX) Other (USGXX) A (AAZXX) Other (ABZXX) Other (FMUXX) Other (FFFXX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds U.S. Government Money Market Fund

CCFXX | Fund

$1.00

$25.7 B

4.40%

$0.04

0.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

46.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds U.S. Government Money Market Fund

CCFXX | Fund

$1.00

$25.7 B

4.40%

$0.04

0.43%

CCFXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds U.S. Government Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury securities and other government securities guaranteed or issued by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government, and repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by cash or government securities. Additionally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will normally be invested in securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by government securities.

Repurchase agreements are agreements under which the fund purchases a security from a bank or broker-dealer and obtains a simultaneous commitment from the seller to repurchase the security at a specified time and price. Because the security purchased by the fund constitutes collateral for the seller’s repurchase obligation, a repurchase agreement is effectively a loan by the fund that is collateralized by the security purchased. The fund will only enter into repurchase agreements involving securities of the type (excluding any maturity limitations) in which it could otherwise invest. In practice, the fund expects to enter only into repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by cash or U.S. government securities.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to provide current income while preserving capital and maintaining liquidity.

Read More

CCFXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.0% 2.5% 22.20%
1 Yr N/A 0.0% 3.6% 37.34%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 45.47%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% 65.62%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 66.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 0.0% 1.2% 42.34%
2021 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 45.73%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 46.83%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.0% 2.5% 22.20%
1 Yr N/A 0.0% 3.6% 36.97%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 45.47%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% 65.62%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 66.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A 0.0% 1.2% 42.34%
2021 N/A 0.0% 0.0% 45.73%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 46.83%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CCFXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCFXX Category Low Category High CCFXX % Rank
Net Assets 25.7 B 136 K 281 B 40.18%
Number of Holdings 78 1 346 33.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.4 B -343 K 163 B 45.89%
Weighting of Top 10 46.54% 22.7% 100.0% 82.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  2. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  3. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  4. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  5. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  6. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  7. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  8. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  9. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%
  10. Federal Reserve Bank Of New York 0.05% 10-01-21 Tsy Repo Tp 26.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCFXX % Rank
Cash 		88.05% 25.56% 100.00% 13.37%
Bonds 		11.95% 0.00% 74.44% 81.82%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.63%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 46.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 52.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCFXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		88.26% 0.00% 100.00% 10.52%
Government 		11.74% 0.00% 44.01% 81.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.63%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 46.17%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.75%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 49.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCFXX % Rank
US 		11.95% 0.00% 72.86% 81.28%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 48.31%

CCFXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.06% 1.68% 46.06%
Management Fee 0.27% 0.00% 0.50% 84.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.11%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.55% 2.13%

Sales Fees

CCFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 56.52%

Trading Fees

CCFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

CCFXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCFXX Category Low Category High CCFXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.40% 0.00% 2.28% 25.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCFXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCFXX Category Low Category High CCFXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.09% 1.67% 84.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCFXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCFXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×