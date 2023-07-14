Home
Causeway Concentrated Equity Fund

mutual fund
CCENX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.48 -0.03 -0.26%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (CCEVX) Primary Inst (CCENX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Causeway Concentrated Equity Fund

CCENX | Fund

$11.48

$4.64 M

0.62%

$0.07

3.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.7%

1 yr return

27.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.64 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CCENX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Causeway Concentrated Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Causeway
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    365501
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Eng

Fund Description

CCENX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.7% -88.2% 43.3% 82.82%
1 Yr 27.0% -11.4% 81.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.8% 22.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 3.1% 19.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.0% 19.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -26.7% 285.0% N/A
2021 3.8% -32.1% 76.3% N/A
2020 N/A -62.4% 16.7% N/A
2019 N/A -72.0% 37.9% N/A
2018 N/A -61.4% 31.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.7% -88.1% 43.3% 82.96%
1 Yr 27.0% -11.4% 86.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.8% 22.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 2.7% 19.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.8% 19.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCENX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -26.7% 285.0% N/A
2021 3.8% -32.1% 76.3% N/A
2020 N/A -37.1% 17.4% N/A
2019 N/A -9.5% 37.9% N/A
2018 N/A -27.9% 32.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CCENX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCENX Category Low Category High CCENX % Rank
Net Assets 4.64 M 390 K 131 B 97.54%
Number of Holdings 27 2 1654 83.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.32 M 1.44 K 28.6 B 86.51%
Weighting of Top 10 49.03% 5.3% 100.0% 13.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.38%
  2. Fiserv Inc 5.24%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.21%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.21%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.21%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.21%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.21%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.21%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.21%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCENX % Rank
Stocks 		97.24% 51.79% 144.97% 77.34%
Cash 		2.76% -78.75% 44.25% 17.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 23.40% 11.27%
Other 		0.00% -8.78% 26.80% 7.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 9.12% 5.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 71.66% 7.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCENX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		19.93% 0.00% 32.98% 37.04%
Technology 		19.45% 0.00% 54.02% 2.04%
Healthcare 		17.71% 0.00% 37.79% 5.87%
Industrials 		13.02% 0.00% 45.08% 91.44%
Financial Services 		12.67% 0.00% 54.74% 75.99%
Basic Materials 		6.45% 0.00% 27.17% 12.45%
Communication Services 		5.53% 0.00% 27.08% 59.64%
Utilities 		5.23% 0.00% 32.19% 9.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 97.30% 75.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 26.93% 92.66%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 37.30% 98.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCENX % Rank
Non US 		53.07% 0.00% 49.16% 0.06%
US 		44.17% 26.40% 143.58% 99.75%

CCENX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.47% 0.01% 4.02% 39.80%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.69% 90.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CCENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

CCENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCENX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

CCENX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCENX Category Low Category High CCENX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.62% 0.00% 2.60% 13.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCENX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCENX Category Low Category High CCENX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -3.83% 5.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCENX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCENX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Eng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.

Conor Muldoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.

Joe Gubler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Joe Gubler, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined Causeway Capital Management LLC in April 2005. From 2002 to April 2005, Mr. Gubler worked as Director of Engineering for the MonsterTRAK division of Monster.com. He was responsible for a cross-functional team that developed, enhanced, and maintained the software that powers the monstertrak.com website. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Gubler developed database-enabled web applications for a wide range of companies, including the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the Recording Industry Association of America, Disney, NameSafe.com, and Array Networks. While studying astrophysics at UC San Diego, Mr. Gubler worked as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s stellar interferometry group. Mr. Gubler has a BS, cum laude, in Physics from UC Irvine, an MS in Physics from UC San Diego, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ellen Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Ms. Lee is a director and fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. She joined the firm in August 2007 and has been a portfolio manager since January 2015. During the summer of 2006, Ms. Lee interned at Tiger Asia. From 2001 to 2004, Ms. Lee was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Seoul. From 1999 to 2000, she was an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions division of Credit Suisse First Boston in Hong Kong.

Steven Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Steven Nguyen is a Director and Fundamental Portfolio Manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global energy, utilities and health care sectors. He joined the firm in April 2012. From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Nguyen was a Senior Credit Analyst at Bradford & Marzec covering high yield and investment grade companies in the telecommunication services, cable, media, gaming, insurance, and REIT industries. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Nguyen was a Credit Analyst/Portfolio Manager in the corporate bond department of Allegiance Capital.

Harry Hartford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Harry Hartford is the President of Causeway Capital Management. Mr. Hartford has served as portfolio manager and President since 2001. He is responsible for investment research in global basic materials and banks. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Hartford was a Managing Director for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of MLIM, and co-head of the International and Global Value Team. Mr. Hartford has been in the investment community since 1984.

Alessandro Valentini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.

Sarah Ketterer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Ms. Ketterer is the chief executive officer of Causeway, portfolio manager for the firm's fundamental and absolute returns strategies, and is responsible for investment research across all sectors. Ms. Ketterer is a member of Causeway's operating committee. She co-founded the firm in June 2001.

Brian Cho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2021

1.34

1.3%

Mr. Cho is a fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in September 2013 and has been a portfolio member since January 2021. His current responsibilities include coverage of companies in the technology and communication services sectors. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Cho was a vice president at BofA-ML Equity Research, covering the IT hardware and supply chain sector. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as an associate at Goldman Sachs Equity Research covering the same sector. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley Equity Research covering the internet and interactive software sector. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst at PA Consulting Group in the financial services practice. Mr. Cho earned a BSc in management science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 85.84 7.17 5.96

