Joe Gubler, CFA, is a director of Causeway Capital Management LLC and performs quantitative research. He joined Causeway Capital Management LLC in April 2005. From 2002 to April 2005, Mr. Gubler worked as Director of Engineering for the MonsterTRAK division of Monster.com. He was responsible for a cross-functional team that developed, enhanced, and maintained the software that powers the monstertrak.com website. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Gubler developed database-enabled web applications for a wide range of companies, including the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the Recording Industry Association of America, Disney, NameSafe.com, and Array Networks. While studying astrophysics at UC San Diego, Mr. Gubler worked as a Graduate Research Assistant in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s stellar interferometry group. Mr. Gubler has a BS, cum laude, in Physics from UC Irvine, an MS in Physics from UC San Diego, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder.