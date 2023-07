Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and in other investments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities (collectively, “Midstream Investments”) (the “80% Policy”). The Fund’s Midstream Investments may include, but are not limited to, investments that have economic characteristics similar to MLPs in the form of common units issued by MLPs, preferred and convertible subordinated units of MLPs, securities that are derivatives of interests in MLPs, including equity securities of “MLP affiliates,” which the Adviser defines as entities issuing MLP I-shares, securities of entities holding primarily general partner or managing member interests in MLPs, MLPs that are taxed as “C” corporations, and other entities that operate like MLPs and have economic characteristics like MLPs but are organized and taxed as “C” corporations or organized as limited liability companies. While the number of its holdings may vary based upon market conditions and other factors, the Fund intends to invest in a focused portfolio of approximately 20 to 40 high quality Midstream Investments that the Adviser believes will have strong risk adjusted returns and stable and growing cash distributions. The Fund concentrates ( i.e. , invests more than 25% of its total assets) in securities of

companies in the energy infrastructure industry and the energy industry, and the Fund intends to make the majority of its investments in “midstream” securities. Midstream Investments encompass a wide range of companies engaged in the energy infrastructure industry and include companies engaged in midstream activities, such as the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage and terminalling of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined products, as well as other energy infrastructure companies including electrical transmission companies and utilities, and companies engaged in owning, storing and transporting alternative energy sources, such as renewables ( e.g. , wind, solar, hydrogen, geothermal, biomass). The Fund may invest in securities of Midstream Investments and other issuers that have smaller capitalizations than issuers whose securities are included in major benchmark indices, such as the S&P 500.

In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-Midstream Investments, including debt securities of any issuers, including such securities which may be rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund will not have any duration or weighted average maturity restrictions. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of net assets in illiquid securities, and may write call options on securities that are held in the portfolio ( i.e. , covered calls). The Fund may, but is not required to, use derivative instruments to seek to generate return, facilitate portfolio management and mitigate risks. The Fund may invest in other investment companies to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may invest in permissible securities without regard to the market capitalization of the issuer of such security.

The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any such changes. The Fund is non-diversified which means it may focus its investments in a limited number of issuers.

The Fund’s adviser, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (the “Adviser”), seeks to identify a portfolio of high quality Midstream Investments. In managing the Fund’s assets, the Adviser uses a disciplined investment process focused on due diligence from the perspective of an MLP owner, operator and acquirer.