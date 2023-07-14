Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Capital Group California Core Municipal Fund

mutual fund
CCCMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.15 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Other (CCCMX) Primary
CCCMX (Mutual Fund)

Capital Group California Core Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.15 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Other (CCCMX) Primary
CCCMX (Mutual Fund)

Capital Group California Core Municipal Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.15 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Other (CCCMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group California Core Municipal Fund

CCCMX | Fund

$10.15

$642 M

2.05%

$0.21

0.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$642 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group California Core Municipal Fund

CCCMX | Fund

$10.15

$642 M

2.05%

$0.21

0.27%

CCCMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group California Core Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group
  • Inception Date
    Apr 13, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Marinella

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by primarily investing in municipal bonds issued by the state of California and its agencies and municipalities. Consistent with the fund’s objective, the fund may also invest in municipal securities that are issued by jurisdictions outside California.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds (for purposes of this limit, bonds include any debt instrument and cash equivalents, and may include certain preferred securities). Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from federal and California income taxes. The fund will not invest in securities that subject you to the federal alternative minimum tax. The investment adviser will seek to manage the fund in order to minimize capital gain distributions.

The fund invests primarily in municipal bonds with quality ratings of A- or A3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in municipal bonds in the rating categories of BBB or Baa by NRSROs designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Under normal circumstances, the dollar-weighted average effective maturity of the fund’s portfolio will be between three and 10 years.

The fund may invest in municipal obligations of multiple issuers in the same state or backed by revenues of similar types of projects or industries. The fund may also invest more than 25% of its assets in industrial development bonds.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CCCMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 87.76%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.3% 20.87%
3 Yr -2.5%* -20.5% 51.7% 28.50%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.2% 24.21%
10 Yr -0.2%* -5.4% 14.1% 17.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -76.8% 4.7% 15.09%
2021 -0.8% -69.5% 12.4% 92.13%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 60.33%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 83.72%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 9.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 86.19%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.1% 15.77%
3 Yr -2.5%* -20.5% 51.7% 29.51%
5 Yr -0.6%* -11.5% 29.3% 26.67%
10 Yr -0.2%* -5.4% 14.1% 20.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -76.8% 4.7% 15.15%
2021 -0.8% -69.5% 12.4% 92.13%
2020 0.5% -66.1% 60.0% 60.27%
2019 0.6% -57.4% 18.9% 83.85%
2018 -0.1% -30.0% 2.1% 13.99%

NAV & Total Return History

CCCMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCCMX Category Low Category High CCCMX % Rank
Net Assets 642 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 40.73%
Number of Holdings 492 1 14000 25.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 96.9 M -317 M 8.64 B 40.15%
Weighting of Top 10 14.99% 2.4% 101.7% 58.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CALIFORNIA MUN FIN AUTH REV 0.34% 2.78%
  2. IRVINE RANCH CALIF WTR DIST 0.33% 2.69%
  3. METROPOLITAN WTR DIST SOUTHN CALIF WTRWRKS REV 5% 1.82%
  4. CALIFORNIA POLLUTN CTL FING AUTH ENVIRONMENTAL IMPT REV 0% 1.64%
  5. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT WTR & PWR WTRWKS REV 1.03% 1.40%
  6. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT WTR & PWR REV 0.33% 1.32%
  7. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT WTR & PWR WTRWKS REV 0.33% 1.32%
  8. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH POLLUTION CTL REV 0.12% 1.31%
  9. LOS ANGELES CNTY CALIF MET TRANSN AUTH SALES TAX REV 5% 1.28%
  10. CALIFORNIA ST 5.25% 1.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCCMX % Rank
Bonds 		98.86% 65.51% 150.86% 49.68%
Cash 		1.14% -50.86% 33.96% 49.33%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 65.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 64.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 64.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 64.21%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCCMX % Rank
Municipal 		98.08% 44.39% 100.00% 58.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.92% 0.00% 33.95% 39.80%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 64.21%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 64.79%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 70.02%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 66.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCCMX % Rank
US 		98.86% 37.86% 142.23% 25.57%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 94.07%

CCCMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.02% 6.50% 93.05%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.10% 10.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

CCCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CCCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 283.00% 86.42%

CCCMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCCMX Category Low Category High CCCMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.05% 0.00% 4.45% 76.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCCMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCCMX Category Low Category High CCCMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -0.53% 5.33% 82.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCCMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCCMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Marinella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Mark Marinella is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for four years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was head of the Investment Resources Group as well as a senior manager in fixed income. Prior to joining Capital, Mark was a global chief investment officer for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Mark is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×