Joe Herman has 11 years of industry experience and is a Portfolio Manager on the Public Securities Group’s Energy Infrastructure Securities team. He is responsible for conducting MLP and infrastructure research and analysis. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, he was an Equity Research Associate with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., focusing on midstream and MLPs. Prior to that, he was an Investment Banking Analyst at UBS Investment Bank. Joe earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with majors in Business Honors and Finance and a Bachelor of Arts degree with majors in Plan II Honors and History from The University of Texas at Austin.