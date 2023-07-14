Home
Trending ETFs

FS Chiron Capital Allocation Fund

mutual fund
CCAPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.97 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (CCAPX) Primary A (CCPAX) C (CCPCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FS Chiron Capital Allocation Fund

CCAPX | Fund

$12.97

$1.06 B

2.85%

$0.37

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$1.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CCAPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FS Chiron Capital Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Chiron Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    74404047
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Cho

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by allocating its assets among equity, debt, precious metals and cash investments in markets around the globe. Subject to the allocation targets below, the combination of the Fund’s investments will vary from time to time both with respect to the types of securities and markets, in response to changing market and economic trends. In deciding between equity and debt investments, the Fund utilizes a “quantamental” approach, which combines quantitative and fundamental research. The quantitative process identifies opportunities for growth with the fundamental approach identifying changes not captured by the quantitative research, such as regulatory environment and industry dynamics. As markets are not static and go through various stages, the Fund seeks to identify the current stage in each market in which it invests and makes investment decisions accordingly, in order to capitalize on the underlying factors driving that particular market stage. The Fund aims to reduce volatility and risk through diversifying its investment choices across a wide range of industries, sectors and geographic areas.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to allocate its assets within the following ranges:

Equity investments: net exposure of 25-80% of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”)

Debt investments: net exposure of 10-50% of the Fund’s NAV

Precious metals investments: net exposure of 0-15% of the Fund’s NAV

Cash and cash equivalents investments: net exposure of 0-50% of the Fund’s NAV

The Fund’s net exposure generally equals the notional value of its long positions (i.e., assets purchased and still held) minus the notional value of its short positions (e.g., hedges to its long positions through derivatives).

Equity Investments: Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock issued by companies of any market capitalization (including initial public offerings (“IPOs”)), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Chiron Investment Management, LLC (“Chiron” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses a quantamental approach to equity selection. The quantitative process will consider factors, including earnings quality, capital deployment, valuation and market reaction, to determine: which style of equities are attractive (growth (i.e., investing in equity securities of companies that Chiron believes will increase their earnings at a certain rate that is generally higher than the rate expected for non-growth companies), value (i.e., focusing on companies with stocks that Chiron believes appear undervalued) or growth at a reasonable price (also known as “GARP,” which is a combination of growth and value styles)) and which particular issues are attractive within each style. Fundamental research then further investigates the particular issues for information and changes that quantitative research cannot capture including management behavior, regulatory environment and industry dynamics. The melding of this process contributes to the decision as to which securities are selected for the Fund and the appropriate weighting each should have within the Fund.

Debt Investments: The Fund may invest in any type of debt security without regard to credit ratings or time to maturity, including corporate bonds, convertible bonds, including contingent convertible bonds, structured notes, credit-linked notes, inflation protected securities, loan assignments and participations, high yield (or “junk”) bonds, distressed securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities, by foreign governments or international agencies or supranational entities. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks, which are treated as debt securities for purposes of the above ranges. The Fund may invest an unlimited amount of its fixed income assets in high yield bonds, loan assignments and participations and distressed securities. The debt securities in which the Fund invests

may include fixed rate or floating rate debt securities. Chiron also uses a quantamental approach to debt instrument selection. The quantitative process is used to screen for attractive corporate attributes, including earnings quality, capital deployment, valuation and market reaction. Fundamental analysis is then used to judge the relative pricing of debt instruments based on market conditions. Chiron may also seek to invest in sovereign debt securities with different maturities to help change and manage the duration in the Fund’s fixed income portfolio. Chiron uses a fundamental top-down process in evaluating issuers relative to political, economic, socioeconomic and market pricing dynamics.

Precious Metals Investments: The Fund’s precious metals (including, but not limited to, gold, silver and platinum) investments include investments in equity and debt securities of precious metals-based companies (i.e., companies that explore for, extract, process or deal in precious metals) and investments in commodity futures contracts, other commodity-related derivative instruments and ETFs that invest in commodities and commodity-related derivative instruments.

The Fund has no geographic limits on where its investments may be located. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may allocate a substantial portion of its assets to non-U.S. securities, including a net exposure up to 25% of the Fund’s NAV in emerging market issuers. An emerging market country is any country determined by Chiron to have an emerging market economy. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products than more developed countries. The Fund also may invest in non-U.S. currencies, cash equivalents or bank deposits. The Fund may invest in A-Shares of companies based in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in the PRC.

The Fund may use derivatives, including options, futures, swaps and currency forward contracts, to attempt to both increase the return of the Fund and hedge (protect) the value of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may use options to create long or short equity exposure without investing directly in equity securities, while it may use futures to create long or short equity, fixed income, or U.S. Treasury exposure without investing directly in equity, fixed income or U.S.

Treasury securities. The Fund may also use swaps to create long or short exposure without investing directly in the underlying assets. As well, the Fund may use currency forwards to increase or decrease exposure to a given currency.

The Fund may seek to gain exposure to certain markets, including precious metals and other commodity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in the Chiron Capital Allocation Fund Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary, unlike the Fund, may have significant exposure to commodities through investments in commodity futures contracts, other commodity-related derivative instruments and pooled investment vehicles that invest in commodities and commodity-related derivative instruments (collectively, “Commodity-Related Investments”). The Subsidiary may also invest in other instruments in which the Fund is permitted to invest, either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for its derivative positions. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by Chiron.

Read More

CCAPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -23.7% 16.4% 67.17%
1 Yr 1.7% -8.9% 48.3% 96.57%
3 Yr 4.1%* -2.2% 16.4% 9.58%
5 Yr 0.9%* -0.7% 13.4% 30.14%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -40.8% 20.6% 41.24%
2021 2.5% -21.0% 24.5% 0.46%
2020 7.5% -24.2% 27.8% 75.93%
2019 2.3% -23.1% 11.7% 51.49%
2018 -2.4% -100.0% 20.6% 13.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -23.7% 16.4% 66.09%
1 Yr 1.7% -12.8% 48.3% 92.16%
3 Yr 4.1%* -3.4% 16.4% 8.08%
5 Yr 1.1%* -1.1% 13.4% 28.83%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -40.8% 20.6% 41.24%
2021 2.5% -21.0% 24.5% 0.46%
2020 7.5% -24.2% 27.8% 77.34%
2019 2.3% -23.1% 11.7% 56.58%
2018 -2.2% -2.9% 23.1% 31.34%

NAV & Total Return History

CCAPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCAPX Category Low Category High CCAPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.06 B 1.12 M 110 B 37.37%
Number of Holdings 82 2 10961 70.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 290 M -31.7 M 22 B 31.94%
Weighting of Top 10 28.56% 10.8% 100.0% 35.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 15.16%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 9.53%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 9.32%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 9.32%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 9.32%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 9.32%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 9.32%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 9.32%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 9.32%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 21 9.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCAPX % Rank
Stocks 		72.54% -45.72% 98.42% 21.09%
Bonds 		12.88% -39.76% 93.84% 56.58%
Cash 		6.43% -97.12% 185.58% 72.44%
Other 		4.84% -1.25% 197.12% 36.95%
Convertible Bonds 		1.92% 0.00% 25.49% 23.17%
Preferred Stocks 		1.39% -0.03% 14.00% 86.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCAPX % Rank
Technology 		24.63% 0.00% 39.48% 29.72%
Industrials 		17.57% 0.09% 32.39% 11.25%
Financial Services 		13.85% 0.00% 30.34% 54.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.50% 0.00% 20.84% 15.92%
Basic Materials 		8.45% 0.00% 60.23% 36.94%
Healthcare 		8.36% 0.00% 30.30% 70.91%
Energy 		7.79% 0.00% 38.61% 27.81%
Communication Services 		5.52% 0.00% 28.59% 6.16%
Consumer Defense 		0.33% 0.00% 31.85% 62.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 40.29% 98.09%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.14% 90.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCAPX % Rank
US 		38.19% -4.82% 95.75% 19.42%
Non US 		34.35% -46.69% 57.06% 45.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCAPX % Rank
Government 		48.31% 0.00% 98.64% 2.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		28.46% 0.10% 100.00% 63.47%
Corporate 		23.23% 0.00% 99.90% 79.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 77.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 87.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 70.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCAPX % Rank
US 		10.15% -177.12% 87.76% 53.86%
Non US 		2.73% -39.00% 137.36% 49.48%

CCAPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.16% 2.71% 44.47%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.70% 94.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CCAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

CCAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 96.81%

CCAPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCAPX Category Low Category High CCAPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.85% 0.00% 10.92% 19.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCAPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCAPX Category Low Category High CCAPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.01% -5.20% 6.33% 93.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCAPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCAPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Cho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Mr. Cho is a fundamental portfolio manager at Causeway. He joined the firm in September 2013 and has been a portfolio member since January 2021. His current responsibilities include coverage of companies in the technology and communication services sectors. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Cho was a vice president at BofA-ML Equity Research, covering the IT hardware and supply chain sector. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as an associate at Goldman Sachs Equity Research covering the same sector. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley Equity Research covering the internet and interactive software sector. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst at PA Consulting Group in the financial services practice. Mr. Cho earned a BSc in management science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ryan Caldwell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Ryan Caldwell serves as partner ,CIO and lead portfolio manager since 2015 at Chiron. Mr. Caldwell joined WRIMCO in July 2000 as an economic analyst. In January 2003 he was appointed an investment analyst, and in June 2005 was named assistant portfolio manager for the Fund, as well as two other funds managed by WRIMCO or IICO. Mr. Caldwell is Senior Vice President of IICO and WRIMCO, Vice President of the Trust, and Vice President of and portfolio manager for other investment companies for which WRIMCO serves as investment manager.

Scott Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Scott Sullivan, Portfolio Manager, joined Chiron in 2018 and serves as co-portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Sullivan worked as a portfolio manager for Ivy Investments/Waddell & Reed for 11 years, where he gained experience with both global multi-asset and small cap equity portfolios. He was Vice President of IICO and Vice President of portfolio manager for another investment company for which IICO serves as investment manager. Mr. Sullivan joined Waddell & Reed in 2007 as an equity investment analyst. He has served as Assistant Vice President and assistant portfolio manager for other investment companies managed by IICO since 2014. He earned a BA in Economics from Tufts University, and holds an MBA with an emphasis in Applied Security Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

