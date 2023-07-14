Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
11.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$288 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.8%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load 5.25%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell Midcap® Index ranged from $435 million to $73.6 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $25.4 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell Midcap® Index are subject to change. Although primarily investing in mid-cap U.S. companies, the Fund may also invest in small-cap companies. The Fund may invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)). The Fund may also lend its securities.
Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio manager utilizes the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio manager seeks companies that have sustainable earnings and cash flow, a strong and durable financial profile, secular and cyclical growth prospects, and the ability to maintain a competitive position within its industry. In addition, the portfolio manager employs a portfolio construction process that seeks to manage investment risk. This process includes the use of portfolio optimization tools (quantitative tools that help track the portfolio’s fundamental characteristics such as its volatility, valuation and growth rate relative to the benchmark) and risk management techniques to assist in portfolio construction and monitoring and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among portfolio holdings. The portfolio manager may sell a security when he believes it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, or to pursue alternative investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.
Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.
|Period
|CCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|53.03%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|34.09%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|75.65%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|45.56%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|64.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|CCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|50.00%
|2021
|0.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|89.82%
|2020
|3.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|36.04%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|49.57%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|14.20%
|Period
|CCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|46.46%
|1 Yr
|11.5%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|25.94%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|75.67%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|56.18%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|48.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|CCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|50.00%
|2021
|0.5%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|89.82%
|2020
|3.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|36.04%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|49.57%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|25.74%
|CCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|288 M
|481 K
|145 B
|60.20%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|1
|2445
|65.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|70.7 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|51.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.76%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|43.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.65%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|47.99%
|Cash
|1.22%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|51.76%
|Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|4.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|16.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|17.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|15.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCAFX % Rank
|Technology
|17.52%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|31.23%
|Financial Services
|14.20%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|45.09%
|Industrials
|13.14%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|73.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.93%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|61.71%
|Healthcare
|11.74%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|34.51%
|Real Estate
|8.92%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|38.29%
|Utilities
|6.21%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|15.37%
|Consumer Defense
|5.81%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|21.41%
|Basic Materials
|3.99%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|75.31%
|Energy
|3.38%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|75.06%
|Communication Services
|3.16%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|38.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCAFX % Rank
|US
|96.09%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|49.75%
|Non US
|2.56%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|39.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCAFX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|90.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.27%
|Corporate
|9.22%
|0.00%
|97.58%
|4.32%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.53%
|16.93%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.78%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.66%
|16.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CCAFX % Rank
|US
|0.12%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|4.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.07%
|CCAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|34.10%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|80.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.23%
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|62.18%
|CCAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.25%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|70.83%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CCAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|4.76%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CCAFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|86.53%
|CCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.03%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|31.41%
|CCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CCAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.30%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|84.05%
|CCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$1.848
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Charles Gaffney is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global core team. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Charlie began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman as a sector portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as a senior equity analyst. Charlie earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1995 and an MBA from Fordham University in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...