Trending ETFs

Calvert Mid-Cap Fund

mutual fund
CCACX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.01 -0.02 -0.1%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (CCAFX) Primary C (CCACX) Inst (CCPIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Mid-Cap Fund

CCACX | Fund

$21.01

$288 M

0.00%

1.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.5%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$288 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calvert Mid-Cap Fund

CCACX | Fund

$21.01

$288 M

0.00%

1.98%

CCACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert Mid-Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    278891
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Gaffney

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the Russell Midcap® Index ranged from $435 million to $73.6 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $25.4 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the Russell Midcap® Index are subject to change. Although primarily investing in mid-cap U.S. companies, the Fund may also invest in small-cap companies. The Fund may invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)).  The Fund may also lend its securities.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental research and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below.  The portfolio manager utilizes the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff in making investment decisions. In selecting securities, the portfolio manager seeks companies that have sustainable earnings and cash flow, a strong and durable financial profile, secular and cyclical growth prospects, and the ability to maintain a competitive position within its industry. In addition, the portfolio manager employs a portfolio construction process that seeks to manage investment risk. This process includes the use of portfolio optimization tools (quantitative tools that help track the portfolio’s fundamental characteristics such as its volatility, valuation and growth rate relative to the benchmark) and risk management techniques to assist in portfolio construction and monitoring and maintaining issuer and industry diversification among portfolio holdings. The portfolio manager may sell a security when he believes it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, or to pursue alternative investment options.  A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

Read More

CCACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -23.7% 31.6% 58.33%
1 Yr 10.7% -41.1% 28.9% 41.41%
3 Yr -0.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 91.10%
5 Yr -2.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 74.44%
10 Yr -3.2%* -10.0% 11.3% 88.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -52.6% 20.1% 56.92%
2021 -3.0% -25.0% 15.1% 95.56%
2020 3.0% -2.9% 196.6% 42.55%
2019 4.7% -2.6% 8.3% 64.39%
2018 -2.8% -11.1% 0.0% 32.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.5% -27.0% 31.6% 51.77%
1 Yr 10.7% -41.1% 48.6% 33.00%
3 Yr -0.7%* -20.7% 20.7% 90.91%
5 Yr -2.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 80.88%
10 Yr 2.2%* -8.9% 12.9% 71.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -52.6% 20.1% 56.92%
2021 -3.0% -25.0% 15.1% 95.56%
2020 3.0% -2.9% 196.6% 42.55%
2019 4.7% -2.6% 8.3% 64.39%
2018 -2.8% -11.1% 0.0% 53.85%

NAV & Total Return History

CCACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCACX Category Low Category High CCACX % Rank
Net Assets 288 M 481 K 145 B 59.95%
Number of Holdings 68 1 2445 65.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 70.7 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 51.51%
Weighting of Top 10 23.76% 2.9% 100.0% 42.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Baker Hughes Co Class A 3.34%
  2. Xcel Energy Inc 2.68%
  3. Agilent Technologies Inc 2.45%
  4. Assurant Inc 2.43%
  5. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 2.41%
  6. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 2.41%
  7. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 2.41%
  8. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 2.41%
  9. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 2.41%
  10. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCACX % Rank
Stocks 		98.65% 0.00% 100.57% 47.74%
Cash 		1.22% -2.51% 100.00% 51.51%
Bonds 		0.12% 0.00% 6.81% 3.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 4.77%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 5.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 3.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCACX % Rank
Technology 		17.52% 0.00% 40.65% 30.98%
Financial Services 		14.20% 0.00% 46.10% 44.84%
Industrials 		13.14% 0.00% 45.89% 73.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.93% 2.49% 46.48% 61.46%
Healthcare 		11.74% 0.00% 47.15% 34.26%
Real Estate 		8.92% 0.00% 25.82% 38.04%
Utilities 		6.21% 0.00% 18.97% 15.11%
Consumer Defense 		5.81% 0.00% 32.18% 21.16%
Basic Materials 		3.99% 0.00% 26.18% 75.06%
Energy 		3.38% 0.00% 58.13% 74.81%
Communication Services 		3.16% 0.00% 30.98% 38.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCACX % Rank
US 		96.09% 0.00% 100.04% 49.50%
Non US 		2.56% 0.00% 27.19% 39.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCACX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		90.78% 0.00% 100.00% 91.01%
Corporate 		9.22% 0.00% 97.58% 4.05%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.53% 4.50%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.27%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 93.66% 3.78%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCACX % Rank
US 		0.12% 0.00% 6.81% 3.77%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.25%

CCACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.03% 33.98% 9.23%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.50% 79.49%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.90%
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.01% 0.30% 61.34%

Sales Fees

CCACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 7.14%

Trading Fees

CCACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 2.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 0.00% 321.00% 86.25%

CCACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCACX Category Low Category High CCACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 32.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCACX Category Low Category High CCACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.05% -2.06% 3.38% 97.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Gaffney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Charles Gaffney is a vice president of Eaton Vance Management and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance’s global core team. He is a member of the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee. He joined Eaton Vance in 2003. Charlie began his career in the investment management industry in 1996. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was affiliated with Brown Brothers Harriman as a sector portfolio manager and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter as a senior equity analyst. Charlie earned a B.A. from Bowdoin College in 1995 and an MBA from Fordham University in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

