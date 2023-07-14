Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.2%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$63.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.7%
Expense Ratio 2.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
$50,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CBUDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|92.14%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|85.15%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|CBUDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBUDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|63.3 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|86.90%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|1
|3396
|85.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.2 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|76.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.69%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|34.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBUDX % Rank
|Bonds
|67.55%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|70.61%
|Cash
|26.17%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|29.39%
|Stocks
|3.35%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|0.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.94%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|49.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|68.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBUDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|99.34%
|0.00%
|99.34%
|11.11%
|Healthcare
|0.66%
|0.00%
|4.23%
|55.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.87%
|88.89%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.06%
|88.89%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.85%
|88.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.78%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.28%
|88.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.16%
|88.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.26%
|88.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBUDX % Rank
|US
|2.60%
|0.00%
|2.60%
|0.44%
|Non US
|0.75%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|0.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBUDX % Rank
|Corporate
|63.11%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|10.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|26.13%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|30.26%
|Securitized
|7.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.61%
|Derivative
|3.50%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|4.82%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|81.14%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBUDX % Rank
|US
|59.44%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.47%
|Non US
|8.11%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|64.04%
|CBUDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.68%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|2.75%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|99.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CBUDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CBUDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CBUDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|369.54%
|N/A
|CBUDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBUDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.15%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|17.54%
|CBUDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CBUDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBUDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|96.38%
|CBUDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
T. Kirk Whitney, CFA® is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cohanzick Management, LLC, and serves as an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Responsible Credit Fund. Mr. Whitney began his career with Cohanzick Management, LLC as a Portfolio Analyst in 2013, rising to his current role of Assistant Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst. Mr. Whitney has over 20 years of experience having worked at the Solaris Group, Concordia Advisors, Alliance Capital and Bloomberg. Mr. Whitney holds a B.S. from Pennsylvania State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
David K. Sherman is the portfolio manager for RiverPark Short Term and RiverPark Strategic Income. Mr. Sherman, is the managing member of Cohanzick. Since 1996, Mr. Sherman, on behalf of Cohanzick Management, LLC , has managed accounts for various clients utilizing investment programs substantially similar to those intended to be used by the Fund. From January 1987 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman held various executive and director positions at Leucadia National Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. From August 1992 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President of Leucadia with primary responsibility for the oversight of Leucadia's insurance companies' investment portfolios. Mr. Sherman holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Michael De Kler is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cohanzick Management, LLC. Michael De Kler began his career with Cohanzick as a junior analyst in 1999, rising to his current role of Assistant Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst. Throughout his time with Cohanzick, Mr. De Kler’s focus has been on high yield and investment grade debt securities. Mr. De Kler graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Magna Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Finance in 1999 and a Masters of Business Administration in 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|7.92
