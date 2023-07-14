Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Six Circles Tax Aware Bond Fund

mutual fund
CBTAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.68 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Other (CBTAX) Primary
CBTAX (Mutual Fund)

Six Circles Tax Aware Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.68 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Other (CBTAX) Primary
CBTAX (Mutual Fund)

Six Circles Tax Aware Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.68 +0.01 +0.1%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Other (CBTAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Six Circles Tax Aware Bond Fund

CBTAX | Fund

$9.68

$5.05 B

2.60%

$0.25

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

3.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.54%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Six Circles Tax Aware Bond Fund

CBTAX | Fund

$9.68

$5.05 B

2.60%

$0.25

0.28%

CBTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Six Circles Tax Aware Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Six Circles
  • Inception Date
    May 19, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Miller

Fund Description

CBTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 17.00%
1 Yr -0.2% -45.4% 15.3% 13.43%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -76.8% 4.7% 31.78%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 32.98%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 16.88%
1 Yr -0.2% -45.4% 15.1% 7.65%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -76.8% 4.7% 31.84%
2021 0.0% -69.5% 12.4% 33.04%
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CBTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CBTAX Category Low Category High CBTAX % Rank
Net Assets 5.05 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 7.00%
Number of Holdings 2785 1 14000 2.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 203 M -317 M 8.64 B 18.94%
Weighting of Top 10 3.24% 2.4% 101.7% 99.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 5% 1.82%
  2. TEXAS WATER DEV BRD 4% 1.75%
  3. FUTURE CONTRACT ON US 5YR NOTE (CBT) JUN21 0.00000000 1.73%
  4. FUTURE CONTRACT ON US 5YR NOTE (CBT) JUN21 0.00000000 1.73%
  5. FUTURE CONTRACT ON US 5YR NOTE (CBT) JUN21 0.00000000 1.73%
  6. FUTURE CONTRACT ON US 5YR NOTE (CBT) JUN21 0.00000000 1.73%
  7. FUTURE CONTRACT ON US 5YR NOTE (CBT) JUN21 0.00000000 1.73%
  8. FUTURE CONTRACT ON US 5YR NOTE (CBT) JUN21 0.00000000 1.73%
  9. FUTURE CONTRACT ON US 5YR NOTE (CBT) JUN21 0.00000000 1.73%
  10. FUTURE CONTRACT ON US 5YR NOTE (CBT) JUN21 0.00000000 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CBTAX % Rank
Bonds 		91.37% 65.51% 150.86% 93.27%
Cash 		7.34% -50.86% 33.96% 8.77%
Other 		1.29% -13.03% 30.01% 0.93%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 66.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 65.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 65.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBTAX % Rank
Municipal 		91.44% 44.39% 100.00% 91.75%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.40% 0.00% 33.95% 7.09%
Government 		0.15% 0.00% 52.02% 3.49%
Corporate 		0.01% 0.00% 9.99% 18.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 65.31%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 65.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBTAX % Rank
US 		90.91% 37.86% 142.23% 84.37%
Non US 		0.46% 0.00% 62.14% 61.82%

CBTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CBTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.02% 6.50% 91.58%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.10% 10.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.44% 0.40%

Sales Fees

CBTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CBTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CBTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.54% 0.00% 283.00% 37.52%

CBTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CBTAX Category Low Category High CBTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.60% 0.00% 4.45% 75.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CBTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CBTAX Category Low Category High CBTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -0.53% 5.33% 85.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CBTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CBTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Robert Miller is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments, where he manages mutual funds and separate accounts. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert worked for American Century Investments, where he was part of a team managing the firm’s municipal bond portfolios. Robert had direct responsibility for the firm’s national intermediate- and long-term investment-grade strategies. In addition, he managed several other state-specific funds for the firm. Robert also served as a member of its analytical team. Earlier, Robert was a municipal bond analyst with Moody’s Investors Service, where he served as an analyst in the States and High Profile Ratings Group as well as the Airport Credit Group, the Southeast Regional Ratings Group, and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Ratings Group. He also founded a small venture capital firm and served as a consultant with Black and Veatch and KPMG Peat Marwick, where he specialized in conducting financial feasibility studies in support of large infrastructure projects. Robert earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from San Jose State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Terry Goode

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Terry Goode is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for managing national and state-specific mutual funds, insurance accounts, and separate accounts. Terry joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before this, he served as head of the WFAM Tax-Exempt Research team, leading the group responsible for providing credit research to the Municipal Fixed Income team. Prior to joining WFAM, Terry performed similar research duties and provided bond ratings as a director at Standard & Poor’s Credit Market Services. He held a similar position with Wells Fargo Bank’s health care division. Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investment strategy from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Terry is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Society of Municipal Analysts and served as former chair and member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.

Jeffrey Gaffney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Mr. Gaffney is an Executive Director and the Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management–Americas for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, based in New York. He is responsible for constructing efficient multi-asset class portfolios for clients across the spectrum of investment objectives, risk tolerances, and liquidity constraints. Mr. Gaffney has been with J.P. Morgan since 2009, and has been a member of the Private Bank CIO Team since 2011. He chairs the WM U.S. Investment Committee and is a member of the Global Investment Committee. In addition, Mr. Gaffney serves as a portfolio manager for several J.P. Morgan asset allocation strategies. Mr. Gaffney holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University in Operations Research and Financial Engineering. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from Yale University with an emphasis in Finance.

Stephen Candido

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Stephen J. Candido, CFA, is Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Candido is a portfolio manager and senior research analyst for the Municipal Fixed Income Team, responsible for conducting fundamental credit analysis and contributing to relative value assessments with portfolio managers and traders, primarily for high yield strategies. He specializes in covering land secured credits, including special assessment districts, tax increment financings, and project finance. In addition, he is assigned to the student loan and housing sectors, including student housing. Mr. Candido started working in the financial services industry in 1996 when he joined the firm in the Unit Trust Division. Prior to his current role on the research team, he was an assistant vice president for Nuveen’s Global Structured Products team beginning in 2005. He also served as the manager of the Fixed Income Unit Trust Product Management and Pricing Group starting in 2001 and prior to that held positions as an equity research analyst and fixed income pricing analyst. Mr. Candido earned a B.S. in finance from Miami University in Ohio and an M.B.A. in finance with honors as a member of Beta Gamma Sigma from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Mark Marinella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Mark Marinella is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for four years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was head of the Investment Resources Group as well as a senior manager in fixed income. Prior to joining Capital, Mark was a global chief investment officer for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Mark is based in Los Angeles.

Chad Rach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Primary title with Capital Research and Management Company, Senior Vice President and Capital Fixed Income Investors. Rach is a portfolio manager with Strong, where he started in March 2000 as a fixed income analyst. Prior to this, he was assistant vice president with both Robert W. Baird & Co. and Miller & Schroeder Financial. He also worked as Director of Community Development for the city of Glendale, WI.

Karl Zeile

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Zeile has been employed by Capital and its affiliates since 1999.

Aaron Applebaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2020

2.03

2.0%

Mr. Applebaum is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Investment Committee. He has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 12 years

Nicholos Venditti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Nicholos Venditti is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, he was with Thornburg Investment Management as a portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond group. Earlier positions there include serving as a portfolio manager on seven mutual funds and separately managed accounts with total assets of approximately $10 billion. Prior to Thornburg, Nicholos held a variety of roles focused on municipal credit analysis at Financial Security Assurance/Assured Guaranty, where he began his investment industry career in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theoretical economics from Trinity University; a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as an adjunct professor; and a master’s degree in finance from Syracuse University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×