Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.05 B
Holdings in Top 10
3.2%
Expense Ratio 0.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.54%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CBTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|17.00%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|13.43%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CBTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.9%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|31.78%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|32.98%
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|CBTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|16.88%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|7.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CBTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.9%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|31.84%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|33.04%
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|CBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.05 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|7.00%
|Number of Holdings
|2785
|1
|14000
|2.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|203 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|18.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|3.24%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|99.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBTAX % Rank
|Bonds
|91.37%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|93.27%
|Cash
|7.34%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|8.77%
|Other
|1.29%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|0.93%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|66.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|65.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|65.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBTAX % Rank
|Municipal
|91.44%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|91.75%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.40%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|7.09%
|Government
|0.15%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|3.49%
|Corporate
|0.01%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|18.48%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|65.31%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|65.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBTAX % Rank
|US
|90.91%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|84.37%
|Non US
|0.46%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|61.82%
|CBTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.28%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|91.58%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|10.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|0.40%
|CBTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CBTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CBTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.54%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|37.52%
|CBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.60%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|75.71%
|CBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.04%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|85.72%
|CBTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Robert Miller is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments, where he manages mutual funds and separate accounts. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert worked for American Century Investments, where he was part of a team managing the firm’s municipal bond portfolios. Robert had direct responsibility for the firm’s national intermediate- and long-term investment-grade strategies. In addition, he managed several other state-specific funds for the firm. Robert also served as a member of its analytical team. Earlier, Robert was a municipal bond analyst with Moody’s Investors Service, where he served as an analyst in the States and High Profile Ratings Group as well as the Airport Credit Group, the Southeast Regional Ratings Group, and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Ratings Group. He also founded a small venture capital firm and served as a consultant with Black and Veatch and KPMG Peat Marwick, where he specialized in conducting financial feasibility studies in support of large infrastructure projects. Robert earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from San Jose State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Terry Goode is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for managing national and state-specific mutual funds, insurance accounts, and separate accounts. Terry joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before this, he served as head of the WFAM Tax-Exempt Research team, leading the group responsible for providing credit research to the Municipal Fixed Income team. Prior to joining WFAM, Terry performed similar research duties and provided bond ratings as a director at Standard & Poor’s Credit Market Services. He held a similar position with Wells Fargo Bank’s health care division. Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investment strategy from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Terry is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Society of Municipal Analysts and served as former chair and member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Mr. Gaffney is an Executive Director and the Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management–Americas for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, based in New York. He is responsible for constructing efficient multi-asset class portfolios for clients across the spectrum of investment objectives, risk tolerances, and liquidity constraints. Mr. Gaffney has been with J.P. Morgan since 2009, and has been a member of the Private Bank CIO Team since 2011. He chairs the WM U.S. Investment Committee and is a member of the Global Investment Committee. In addition, Mr. Gaffney serves as a portfolio manager for several J.P. Morgan asset allocation strategies. Mr. Gaffney holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University in Operations Research and Financial Engineering. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from Yale University with an emphasis in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Stephen J. Candido, CFA, is Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Candido is a portfolio manager and senior research analyst for the Municipal Fixed Income Team, responsible for conducting fundamental credit analysis and contributing to relative value assessments with portfolio managers and traders, primarily for high yield strategies. He specializes in covering land secured credits, including special assessment districts, tax increment financings, and project finance. In addition, he is assigned to the student loan and housing sectors, including student housing. Mr. Candido started working in the financial services industry in 1996 when he joined the firm in the Unit Trust Division. Prior to his current role on the research team, he was an assistant vice president for Nuveen’s Global Structured Products team beginning in 2005. He also served as the manager of the Fixed Income Unit Trust Product Management and Pricing Group starting in 2001 and prior to that held positions as an equity research analyst and fixed income pricing analyst. Mr. Candido earned a B.S. in finance from Miami University in Ohio and an M.B.A. in finance with honors as a member of Beta Gamma Sigma from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Mark Marinella is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for four years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was head of the Investment Resources Group as well as a senior manager in fixed income. Prior to joining Capital, Mark was a global chief investment officer for fixed income and currencies at State Street Global Advisors. He holds an MBA from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Mark is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Primary title with Capital Research and Management Company, Senior Vice President and Capital Fixed Income Investors. Rach is a portfolio manager with Strong, where he started in March 2000 as a fixed income analyst. Prior to this, he was assistant vice president with both Robert W. Baird & Co. and Miller & Schroeder Financial. He also worked as Director of Community Development for the city of Glendale, WI.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Zeile has been employed by Capital and its affiliates since 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2020
2.03
2.0%
Mr. Applebaum is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Investment Committee. He has 19 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 12 years
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Nicholos Venditti is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, he was with Thornburg Investment Management as a portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond group. Earlier positions there include serving as a portfolio manager on seven mutual funds and separately managed accounts with total assets of approximately $10 billion. Prior to Thornburg, Nicholos held a variety of roles focused on municipal credit analysis at Financial Security Assurance/Assured Guaranty, where he began his investment industry career in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theoretical economics from Trinity University; a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as an adjunct professor; and a master’s degree in finance from Syracuse University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
