Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
-5.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$221 M
Holdings in Top 10
66.7%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
equity/credit—equity securities of all types and corporate fixed-income securities (regardless of credit quality, but subject to the limitations on high-yield securities set forth below);
|•
|
fixed-income—fixed-income securities of the U.S. and foreign governments and their agencies and instrumentalities; and
|•
|
inflation-sensitive—global inflation-indexed securities (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) and commodity-related instruments and derivatives (including commodity futures).
|Period
|CBSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|70.66%
|1 Yr
|-5.7%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|85.12%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|53.16%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|35.71%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|52.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|CBSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|48.33%
|2021
|1.1%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|57.74%
|2020
|2.4%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|40.44%
|2019
|3.5%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|20.55%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|43.90%
|Period
|CBSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|69.83%
|1 Yr
|-5.7%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|82.64%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|52.38%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|35.51%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|39.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|CBSYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|48.75%
|2021
|1.1%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|57.32%
|2020
|2.4%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|40.44%
|2019
|3.5%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|20.55%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|60.49%
|CBSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBSYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|221 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|51.24%
|Number of Holdings
|1154
|2
|3255
|4.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|137 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|46.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.69%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|59.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBSYX % Rank
|Bonds
|47.88%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|31.40%
|Stocks
|40.21%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|60.74%
|Cash
|11.87%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|43.39%
|Other
|0.05%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|54.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|38.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|61.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBSYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.09%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|24.88%
|Technology
|12.68%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|60.49%
|Real Estate
|11.43%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|19.02%
|Healthcare
|11.09%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|54.15%
|Industrials
|10.36%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|35.12%
|Consumer Defense
|8.89%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|26.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.43%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|55.12%
|Utilities
|6.44%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|16.10%
|Basic Materials
|6.44%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|20.49%
|Energy
|5.71%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|51.71%
|Communication Services
|4.44%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|62.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBSYX % Rank
|US
|27.48%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|50.00%
|Non US
|12.73%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|32.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBSYX % Rank
|Government
|80.13%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|8.68%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.86%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|66.53%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|54.96%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|57.02%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|76.03%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|46.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBSYX % Rank
|US
|36.44%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|19.01%
|Non US
|11.44%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|28.51%
|CBSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|73.00%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|19.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|CBSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CBSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CBSYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|2.04%
|CBSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBSYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.73%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|55.70%
|CBSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CBSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBSYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.78%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|18.60%
|CBSYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2021
|$1.853
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.593
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.879
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$1.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2013
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2012
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2012
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2011
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2011
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2011
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2010
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2009
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2009
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2008
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2008
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2007
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2007
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2007
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2006
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2006
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2005
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2005
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2005
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2004
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2004
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2003
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2003
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2003
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2003
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2002
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2002
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2002
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2001
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2001
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2001
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2001
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2000
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2000
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2000
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1999
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 1999
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 1999
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 1999
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1998
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 1998
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 1998
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1997
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 08, 2012
9.65
9.7%
Leon Zhu is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Multi-Asset Solutions at AB, and has been Co-Portfolio Manager of Global Risk Allocation products since 2012. Previously, he served as director of Quantitative Research, a position he held for 10 years. Mr. Zhu joined AllianceBernstein L.P. in 1995. Zhu was also a member of the Investment Policy Group for the AllianceBernstein L.P.’s Global Diversified Strategies hedge funds from its inception in 2002 until 2014. Before joining AB as a quantitative analyst in 1995, he was a consultant at Princeton Consultants. Zhu holds a BS in mathematics from Yale University and an MA in mathematics from Princeton University, and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2016
6.31
6.3%
Daniel Loewy is Chief Investment Officer and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions. He oversees the research and product design of the firm’s multi-asset strategies, as well as their implementation. In addition, Loewy is Chief Investment Officer for Dynamic Asset Allocation, and is responsible for the development and investment decision-making for that service. He is also a member of the Real Asset Investment Policy Group and the Target Date Investment Oversight team. Loewy previously led the Wealth Management Group’s research on the major investment issues faced by our highest-net-worth clients, including asset allocation, alternative investments and tax management. Prior to that, he was a research analyst in the equity research department, where he followed the aerospace and defense and capital goods sectors. Additionally, Loewy has served as an associate portfolio manager for our value equity services. He holds a BS in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...