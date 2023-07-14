Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (including, but not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) of companies that have market capitalizations in the range of the companies in the Russell Midcap Index (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $406.3 million and $58.7 billion as of November 30, 2021). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change.

The Fund invests typically in common stocks of companies believed to have the potential for long-term, above-average earnings growth but may invest in companies for their short, medium or long-term prospects. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the health care and information technology sectors.