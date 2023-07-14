Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

12.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$122 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CBSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mary McQuillen

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities that meet its financial and sustainability/environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The fund may also invest in companies that the subadviser believes are making substantial progress toward becoming a leader in sustainability and ESG policies.
Determination of sustainability/ESG leadership is based on the subadviser’s proprietary research approach. The subadviser will exercise judgment to determine ESG best practices based on its long standing experience managing ESG investment strategies through an established proprietary process. Leadership may be assessed both quantitatively and qualitatively, through the subadviser’s ESG ratings system and direct research and engagement process.
The ESG and sustainability evaluation is integrated into a thorough assessment of investment worthiness based on financial criteria. The subadviser seeks to invest over the long term in companies that are considered to be of high quality with sustainable competitive advantages as evidenced by high returns on capital, strong balance sheets, and capable management teams that allocate capital in an efficient manner. The subadviser will also consider emerging companies with promising future prospects that may not yet have demonstrated substantial profitability. The subadviser will utilize quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify investment candidates with these attributes, and evaluate industry dynamics, the strength of the business model and management skill. Valuation will be carefully examined using a variety of techniques that depend on the type of company being researched. Methods typically used are discounted cash flow analysis, market implied growth and returns relative to the subadviser’s expectations, multiple comparisons and scenario analysis.
A sustainable company, in the subadviser’s view, is one that (1) offers products and services that have a positive impact on society (as described below) and (2) has well defined strategies in place to ensure longevity as an investment. The subadviser seeks to invest in companies that go beyond
  
doing less harm to people and the planet relative to its peers, but also, in many cases, offer solutions to address negative impact from the actions of less responsible companies and industries. Further, sustainability is not limited to environmental stewardship, but also includes a company’s policies in regard to treating employees fairly and furthering their professional development, interacting in a positive way within its local community, promoting safety at all times, managing its supply chain responsibly, and employing corporate governance practices that are shareholder friendly and transparent. 
The subadviser will seek to limit its investments to only those companies whose overall ESG profile it judges to be very strong. It is also the subadviser’s intention to engage and encourage management to improve in certain ESG areas identified by the subadviser. 
Leadership ESG characteristics and weightings are determined by sector, but also share common traits such as transparency, management involvement, innovation, long-term view, and willingness to engage investors on sustainability matters. Leadership, in the subadviser’s view, is associated with a company that is showing evidence of best practices of ESG policies within its given sector or industry. The subadviser may also identify potential investments in companies that have attractive early leadership qualities based on proprietary research. The portfolio managers will exercise their judgment in applying the ESG ratings system. 
The fund will not invest in companies with significant direct involvement in extraction of fossil fuels and mining, and instead will seek other attractive sustainable opportunities in the energy, industrials, and materials sectors. Direct involvement in fossil-fuel extraction and mining would be inclusive of companies that derive revenues primarily from: extraction and/or burning of coal; mining of metals or minerals; exploration and production of oil and gas; and refining of fossil fuels. The fund may invest in companies that provide equipment and services to the energy and mining sectors. 
The subadviser will sell a security if the issuer no longer meets its ESG and financial criteria. In addition, the subadviser will seek to replace securities when the company’s risk/reward profile is no longer favorable due to price appreciation or if the company’s investment fundamentals have deteriorated meaningfully relative to original expectations. Securities may also be sold to permit investment in an issuer considered by the subadviser to be a more attractive alternative. 
The fund emphasizes investments in common stocks and other equity securities of U.S. companies; however, it may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers. 
The fund is classified as “non‑diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
Read More

CBSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -14.3% 35.6% 80.23%
1 Yr 12.1% -34.9% 38.6% 46.22%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -20.5% 35.6% 72.21%
1 Yr 12.1% -34.9% 40.3% 37.96%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.3% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CBSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CBSLX Category Low Category High CBSLX % Rank
Net Assets 122 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 83.53%
Number of Holdings 55 2 4154 76.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.1 M 288 K 270 B 83.70%
Weighting of Top 10 31.72% 1.8% 106.2% 50.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.65%
  2. Apple Inc 5.40%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.86%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.62%
  5. Bank of America Corp 2.52%
  6. JPMorgan 100% US Tr Sec MM Inst 2.48%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 2.41%
  8. CVS Health Corp 2.39%
  9. McCormick & Co Inc Registered Shs Non Vtg 2.22%
  10. Marriott International Inc Class A 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CBSLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.45% 0.00% 130.24% 77.06%
Cash 		2.55% -102.29% 100.00% 21.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 91.62%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 91.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 91.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 91.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBSLX % Rank
Technology 		28.59% 0.00% 48.94% 8.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.67% 0.00% 30.33% 3.52%
Healthcare 		15.55% 0.00% 60.70% 28.02%
Financial Services 		15.45% 0.00% 55.59% 27.03%
Industrials 		8.41% 0.00% 29.90% 60.87%
Consumer Defense 		6.54% 0.00% 47.71% 59.34%
Utilities 		3.43% 0.00% 20.91% 19.37%
Communication Services 		2.99% 0.00% 27.94% 92.11%
Real Estate 		1.24% 0.00% 31.91% 79.79%
Basic Materials 		1.13% 0.00% 25.70% 87.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 98.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBSLX % Rank
US 		97.45% 0.00% 127.77% 39.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 99.47%

CBSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CBSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 11.71%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 75.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 76.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

CBSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CBSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CBSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 496.00% 44.58%

CBSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CBSLX Category Low Category High CBSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 96.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CBSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CBSLX Category Low Category High CBSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CBSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CBSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mary McQuillen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Head of Environmental, Social and Governance Investment, Industry since 1996, Firm since 1996, Columbia Business School - MBA, Fordham University - BS, Member of the ClearBridge Investments Proxy Committee. Mary Jane serves on the Board of Directors for the Sustainable Investments Institute (Si2). She is a former Board member of the IRRC Institute and the CFA Society of New York. She is also a former Board member of the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (US SIF). Mary Jane is a member of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) Listed Equities Steering Committee and the ESG Integration Sub-Committee.

Derek Deutsch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Derek co-manages the Mid Cap, Mid Cap Growth, SMID Cap Growth and Sustainability Leaders Strategy products. Derek has 21 years of investment industry experience. He joined a predecessor organization in 1999, and spent six years as an equity research analyst responsible for the health care sector. Prior to joining the firm, Derek worked as a special assistant at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., and also as a journalist covering health care policy for the American Political Network. Derek earned a BA from Brown University and an MBA from Georgetown University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the CFA Society New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

