The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in fixed income securities while actively managing interest rate and default risks. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities that meet the Adviser’s responsible investing criteria.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made by the Adviser based on a bottom-up analysis of an issuer’s business model, quantitative and qualitative factors, as well as the Adviser’s “responsible investing criteria” (i.e., specific exclusionary and inclusionary criteria based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) standards). The Adviser utilizes a proprietary matrix to measure an issuer’s ESG engagement. The Adviser’s proprietary matrix sets a minimum threshold level that must be achieved for an issuer’s securities or other instruments to satisfy the Fund’s responsible investing criteria. The Adviser sources information relating to its responsible investing criteria from publicly-available resources such as financial filings, presentations, news articles, and management discussions. The Adviser monitors an issuer’s conformity to its responsible investing criteria and each holding will be formally reviewed by the Adviser at least annually.

The Adviser believes that ESG industry standards will evolve over time, and such standards will continue to enhance the Adviser’s ability to identify and measure behaviors. The Adviser believes that certain products and business practices of an issuer may be detrimental and incompatible with mainstream views of responsible investing. Therefore, certain exclusionary criteria are applied by the Adviser as a first step in determining an individual investment’s suitability for the Fund. Issuers whose business is primarily engaged in one of the following activities will be excluded from the Fund:

• Weapons;

• Tobacco;

• Alcohol and Marijuana (for Recreational Purposes);

• Gambling;

• Pornography/Adult Entertainment;

• Certain Fossil Fuels (including Coal Mining and Fracking Exploration);

• Nuclear Fission (typically Power Plants);

• International Norms Violations; and

• Corporations or Sovereign Entities not adhering to the United Nations Global Compact Principles and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Guidelines for Multi-National Enterprises.

The Adviser considers any issuer whose business generates 10% or more of its revenues from one of the activities noted above to be “primarily engaged” in such activities and subject to exclusion. The Adviser may expand the list of exclusionary activities from time to time. The Adviser applies its exclusionary criteria to any investment considered for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser believes that applying an exclusionary screen to issuers that are non-conforming to its ESG standards is an important first step, but believes it is also important to integrate those issuers that have a positive ESG impact or ESG mindfulness that meet the Adviser’s inclusionary criteria described in the objectives below. The Adviser believes that responsible issuers can reward shareholders while being mindful of their ESG impact. As a responsible investor, the Adviser seeks to invest with issuers providing positive leadership in the pursuit of the following objectives:

Environmental Objectives:

• Reduce the negative operational impact and practices on the environment;

• Reduce the use of scarce resources;

• Reduce carbon emissions; and

• Pursue resource efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

Social Objectives:

• Treat all constituencies in a proper and ethical manner;

• Address all constituencies in a fair and equitable manner;

• Promote health and well-being for all constituencies;

• Protect sensitive data for all constituencies;

• Market products in a sincere and factual approach;

• Provide employees with development and opportunity in an appropriate workplace; and

• Recognize barriers of underrepresented groups by supporting diversity and inclusion.

Governance Objectives:

• Independent members of an issuers Board that provide checks and balances;

• Diversification of backgrounds, skills, and philosophy among an issuers Board or executive officers;

• Promote transparency and communication;

• Exercise and supports law abidingness externally and from within;

• Develop programs to measure and improve environmental impact and social practices;

• Respect lenders rights and value similarly to shareholders; and

• Advocate ethical standards in operations and dealings with customers, employees, regulators, business partners and the greater community.

At least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be comprised of investments of issuers satisfying the Adviser’s minimum threshold for the inclusionary criteria. The Adviser deems governmental securities of G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States) to be of the highest ESG quality. Governmental securities of non-G7 countries will be evaluated by the Adviser on a case-by-case basis for inclusion in the Fund’s investment portfolio.

The Fund defines fixed income securities to include: bills, notes, bonds, debentures, convertible bonds, loan participations, syndicated loan assignments and other evidence of indebtedness issued by U.S. or foreign corporations, governments, government agencies or government instrumentalities, including floating-rate securities, preferred stock and fixed income-like equities. Convertible bonds, preferred stocks, and fixed income-like equities ( e.g. special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”)) provide interest income and/or the potential for capital appreciation while having an effective maturity. Floating-rate securities provide interest income that can increase or decrease with interest rates. The Fund invests in individual fixed income securities without restriction as to issuer credit quality, capitalization or security maturity. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in lower-quality fixed income securities

— commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds. Junk bonds are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”). The Fund may invest in junk bonds that are in default, subject to bankruptcy or reorganization. High yield bonds have a higher expected rate of default than higher quality bonds.

The Adviser seeks to manage duration, currency, and default risks. Although the Adviser will take macro factors into consideration, the portfolio duration is primarily driven by bottom-up investment opportunities. Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will generally pursue a portfolio duration of 2 to 4. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. For example, a security with a duration of 2 would be expected to decrease in price 2% for every 1% rise in interest rates (the inverse is true as well).

The Adviser manages default risk by selecting securities of issuers that it believes will pay interest and principal regardless of their credit rating, based upon the Adviser’s credit analysis of each issuer. The Adviser may also select securities that are in default, subject to bankruptcy or reorganization where the Adviser believes the risks to be consistent with capital preservation, based on the Adviser’s analysis of an issuer’s liquidation value or post-bankruptcy or post-reorganization value.

The Adviser manages foreign currency risk by investing primarily in securities denominated in U.S. dollars. If the Fund were to invest in foreign currency denominated securities, the Fund restricts such activity to less than 35% of the Fund’s total assets. When deemed appropriate, the Adviser may hedge the foreign currency exposure typically, and primarily, with forward currency contracts. A forward currency contract is an obligation to purchase or sell a specific currency at a future date, which may be any fixed number of days from the date of the contract agreed upon by the parties.

The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. However, the adviser manages the impact of the risk of each investment by a considered analysis of appropriate sizing and portfolio diversification.

The Fund may engage in active trading of its portfolio, resulting in a high turnover rate.