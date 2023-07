The fund’s investment adviser allocates the fund's assets between equity and debt securities based on its assessment of current business, economic and market conditions. Normally, equity and debt securities each represent 35% to 65% of the fund's net assets. Equity securities in which the fund may invest include common stocks and securities with common stock characteristics, such as equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds that invest primarily in equity securities, and preferred stocks. Debt securities in which the fund may invest include instruments and obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. corporate and other non-governmental entities, those of U.S. and non-U.S. governmental entities, mortgage-related or mortgage-backed securities (including “sub-prime” mortgages), asset-backed securities, municipal securities, floating rate loans, debt convertible to equity securities, subordinated debt securities, insurance-linked securities, funds that invest primarily in debt securities, short-term debt securities, cash and cash equivalents. The fund applies environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to its investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in securities of issuers that the investment adviser believes adhere to the fund’s ESG criteria. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, “ESG criteria” is defined as the exclusion of investments issued by companies significantly involved in the production of alcohol, tobacco products, and controversial military weapons consisting of cluster weapons, anti-personnel mines, nuclear weapons, and biological and chemical weapons, and the operation of coal mines and gambling casinos and other gaming businesses. The fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. The maturity of a fixed income security is a measure of the time remaining until final payment on the security is due. Debt securities in which the fund invests may have fixed or variable principal payments and all types of interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed rate, adjustable rate, floating rate, inverse floating rate, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features. The fund's investments in mortgage-related securities may include instruments, the underlying assets of which allow for balloon payments (where a substantial portion of a mortgage loan balance is paid at maturity, which can shorten the average life of the mortgage-backed instrument) or negative amortization payments (where as a result of a payment cap, payments on a mortgage loan are less than the amount of principal and interest owed, with excess amounts added to the outstanding principal balance, which can extend the average life of the mortgage-backed instrument). The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt securities that are below investment grade (also known as “junk bonds”), including convertible debt. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity and debt securities of non-U.S. issuers. The fund will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of emerging markets issuers. The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as credit default swaps. The fund may use derivatives for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund may also hold cash or other short-term investments. In selecting equity securities to buy and sell, the fund’s investment adviser uses a value approach to select the fund’s investments. Using this investment style, and considering ESG factors, the adviser seeks securities selling at reasonable prices or substantial discounts to their underlying values with a goal of holding these securities until the market values reflect their intrinsic values. In selecting debt securities to buy and sell, the adviser considers both broad economic and issuer specific factors. The adviser also considers ESG factors. In assessing the appropriate maturity, credit quality and sector weighting of the fund's portfolio, the adviser considers a variety of factors that are expected to influence economic activity and interest rates. The adviser selects individual securities to buy and sell based upon such factors as a security’s yield, liquidity and rating, an assessment of credit quality, and sector and issuer diversification. The adviser considers environmental, social and/or corporate governance (ESG) factors in selecting securities to buy and sell. In addition to excluding investments based on the fund’s ESG criteria, the adviser integrates ESG analysis into its investment process by focusing on companies with sustainable business models and evaluating ESG-related risks as part of its research recommendations. A company may demonstrate a sustainable business model by having a durable competitive and financial position expected to continue to create shareholder value, and offering products and services through ethical and sound business practices and the responsible use of resources. The adviser also employs a system of ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources. When evaluating issuers for these purposes, the adviser considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser considers these ratings in making ESG evaluations, including in seeking to avoid investing in companies that present the most ESG risk, as indicated by the ratings. ESG-related concerns in one area might not automatically eliminate an issuer from being an eligible investment for the fund. Subject to the fund’s 80% policy, the adviser may consider whether an issuer’s ESG policies or practices are improving in making ESG evaluations. In addition to the fund's 80% policy, the adviser generally will not invest fund assets in (i) companies that the adviser determines have significant involvement in the manufacturing of complete tobacco products, (ii) companies engaged in the production, sale, storage of, or providing services for, certain controversial weapons, including chemical, biological and depleted uranium weapons and certain antipersonnel mines and cluster bombs, (iii) companies with involvement in the production or sale of nuclear weapons, (iv) companies developing or planning to develop new thermal coal capacities, companies generating more than 20% of their revenue from thermal coal mining extraction, companies with annual thermal coal extraction of 70MT or more without intention to reduce, or companies with revenue in thermal coal mining extraction and thermal coal power generation that exceeds 50% of their revenue, or (v) issuers that violate, repeatedly and seriously, one or more of the ten principles of the UN Global Compact, without credible corrective action.