Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.1%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$591 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.9%
Expense Ratio 1.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies.
|Period
|CBMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|8.14%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|75.33%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|78.49%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|45.00%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|15.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|CBMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|92.29%
|2021
|4.4%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|84.49%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|47.14%
|2019
|7.1%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|1.97%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|17.24%
|Period
|CBMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|7.35%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|71.99%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|78.44%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|57.55%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|42.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|CBMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.8%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|92.29%
|2021
|4.4%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|84.49%
|2020
|0.6%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|47.14%
|2019
|7.1%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|1.97%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|47.41%
|CBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|591 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|58.64%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|9
|2354
|81.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|178 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|52.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.94%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|26.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.33%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|63.25%
|Cash
|2.68%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|36.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|6.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|7.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|5.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|8.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBMCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.69%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|9.45%
|Industrials
|22.97%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|7.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.23%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|17.59%
|Healthcare
|11.62%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|21.52%
|Technology
|10.79%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|27.03%
|Consumer Defense
|6.90%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|31.23%
|Communication Services
|4.17%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|27.82%
|Utilities
|2.52%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|82.68%
|Energy
|2.11%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|91.60%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|91.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|98.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBMCX % Rank
|US
|94.75%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|41.99%
|Non US
|2.58%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|60.37%
|CBMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.99%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|6.43%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|65.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.37%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|74.63%
|CBMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|18.42%
|CBMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CBMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|47.11%
|CBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|43.34%
|CBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.72%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|98.68%
|CBMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$1.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 1998
24.3
24.3%
Mehul earned his undergraduate degrees in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude. After working as a fixed income analyst at Blackrock Financial Management and then as a product manager at PNC Asset Management, Mehul earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. After working as a summer intern, Mehul joined Cooke & Bieler in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 1998
24.3
24.3%
Jamie earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Colby College, graduating cum laude with distinction. He was an Investment Officer in the Capital Markets Department at Mellon Bank for three years before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School. After working as a summer intern, Jamie joined Cooke & Bieler in 1988.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 1998
24.3
24.3%
Mike earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Davidson College, graduating cum laude with distinction. Mike worked for four years at Sterling Capital Management as an equity analyst and head equity trader before earning his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. Mike joined Cooke & Bieler upon his graduation in 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
Ted earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and Philosophy from Colgate University, graduating cum laude with honors. He served as a U.S. diplomat in Cuba and Guatemala prior to receiving his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1999. He then joined Cambiar Investors in Denver, Colorado where he worked for three years before joining Cooke & Bieler in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2009
12.81
12.8%
Steve earned a B.S. in Finance with honors from Arizona State University. Steve worked in the investment services industry specializing in private equity and business valuation before receiving his MBA from the University of Chicago. After working as a summer intern, Steve joined Cooke & Bieler in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2011
11.33
11.3%
Bill earned his undergraduate degrees in Finance and English from Villanova University, graduating magna cum laude. He then worked at Cooke & Bieler for six years in various roles including marketing, operations and research support, before earning his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. While at Booth, Bill interned at T. Rowe Price Associates as an equity research analyst. He returned to Cooke & Bieler upon his graduation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Andrew earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as an Associate at Cooke & Bieler for three years before joining Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management as an investment analyst in 2011. Andrew returned to Cooke & Bieler in 2014.Andrew earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as an Associate at Cooke & Bieler for three years before joining Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management as an investment analyst in 2011. Andrew returned to Cooke & Bieler in 2014, where he currently serves as a Principal, Portfolio Manager and Research Analys.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Mr. Lim earned his BS in Physics and MS in Management Sciences and Engineering from Stanford University. He worked in various capacities for the Government of Singapore prior to receiving his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. After working as a summer intern in 2017, Mr. Lim joined Cooke & Bieler in August 2018
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...