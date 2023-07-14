Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies.

We invest principally in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies, which we define as securities of companies with market capitalization within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was approximately $ 434.76 million to $ 73.62 billion, as of December 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently.

We manage a relatively focused portfolio of 30 to 50 companies that we believe enables us to provide adequate diversification while allowing the composition and performance of the portfolio to behave differently than the market.