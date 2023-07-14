Home
Allspring C&B Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
CBMAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.29 -0.51 -1.25%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CBMSX) Primary Other (CBMIX) C (CBMCX) A (CBMAX) Retirement (CBMYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring C&B Mid Cap Value Fund

CBMAX | Fund

$40.29

$591 M

0.71%

$0.29

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$591 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CBMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring C&B Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 26, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Meyer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies.
We invest principally in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies, which we define as securities of companies with market capitalization within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was approximately $434.76 million to $73.62 billion, as of December 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently.
We manage a relatively focused portfolio of 30 to 50 companies that we believe enables us to provide adequate diversification while allowing the composition and performance of the portfolio to behave differently than the market.
We select securities for the portfolio based on an analysis of a company’s financial characteristics and an assessment of the quality of a company’s management. In selecting a company, we consider criteria such as return on equity, balance sheet strength, industry leadership position and cash flow projections. We further narrow the universe of acceptable investments by undertaking intensive research including interviews with a company’s top management, customers and suppliers. We believe our assessment of business quality and emphasis on valuation will protect the portfolio’s assets in down markets, while our insistence on strength in leadership, financial condition and cash flow position will produce competitive results in all but the most speculative markets. We regularly review the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when it has achieved its valuation target, there is deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the business, or we have identified a more attractive investment opportunity.
Read More

CBMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -10.8% 26.2% 7.61%
1 Yr 3.2% -29.4% 26.4% 70.08%
3 Yr 5.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 75.27%
5 Yr 1.6%* -14.9% 42.0% 38.33%
10 Yr 5.8%* -8.0% 20.5% 11.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -41.6% 42.6% 91.76%
2021 5.2% -23.5% 23.2% 80.48%
2020 0.7% -8.6% 93.7% 44.41%
2019 7.3% -2.6% 7.5% 1.12%
2018 -3.1% -8.8% 3.8% 15.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -19.1% 22.1% 6.82%
1 Yr 3.2% -29.4% 36.6% 67.02%
3 Yr 5.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 75.20%
5 Yr 1.6%* -13.5% 42.0% 45.58%
10 Yr 5.9%* -3.7% 21.6% 29.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.0% -41.6% 42.6% 91.76%
2021 5.2% -23.5% 23.2% 80.48%
2020 0.7% -8.6% 93.7% 44.41%
2019 7.3% -2.6% 7.5% 1.12%
2018 -3.1% -7.6% 3.8% 43.97%

NAV & Total Return History

CBMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CBMAX Category Low Category High CBMAX % Rank
Net Assets 591 M 504 K 30.4 B 59.42%
Number of Holdings 51 9 2354 84.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 178 M 129 K 9.16 B 53.54%
Weighting of Top 10 28.94% 5.3% 99.9% 27.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Helen Of Troy Ltd 3.89%
  2. Arrow Electronics Inc 3.59%
  3. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc 3.36%
  4. American Eagle Outfitters Inc 3.28%
  5. AerCap Holdings NV 3.27%
  6. Arch Capital Group Ltd 3.14%
  7. FirstCash Inc 3.06%
  8. TE Connectivity Ltd 3.01%
  9. FirstCash Holdings Inc 2.93%
  10. Whirlpool Corp 2.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CBMAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.33% 85.69% 100.65% 64.04%
Cash 		2.68% -0.65% 14.30% 37.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 59.58%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 59.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 59.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 59.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBMAX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.69% 0.00% 60.11% 10.24%
Industrials 		22.97% 0.00% 29.02% 8.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.23% 0.00% 29.62% 18.37%
Healthcare 		11.62% 0.00% 32.47% 22.31%
Technology 		10.79% 0.00% 30.07% 27.82%
Consumer Defense 		6.90% 0.00% 33.79% 32.02%
Communication Services 		4.17% 0.00% 19.80% 28.61%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 24.69% 83.73%
Energy 		2.11% 0.00% 29.17% 92.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 97.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.88% 99.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBMAX % Rank
US 		94.75% 55.79% 100.30% 42.78%
Non US 		2.58% 0.00% 36.04% 61.15%

CBMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CBMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 16.27% 30.03%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.20% 67.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 77.61%

Sales Fees

CBMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 31.91%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CBMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CBMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 227.00% 48.27%

CBMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CBMAX Category Low Category High CBMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.71% 0.00% 8.88% 20.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CBMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CBMAX Category Low Category High CBMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -1.84% 4.73% 90.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CBMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CBMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Meyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 1998

24.3

24.3%

Mike earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Davidson College, graduating cum laude with distinction. Mike worked for four years at Sterling Capital Management as an equity analyst and head equity trader before earning his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. Mike joined Cooke & Bieler upon his graduation in 1993.

Mehul Trivedi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 1998

24.3

24.3%

Mehul earned his undergraduate degrees in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude. After working as a fixed income analyst at Blackrock Financial Management and then as a product manager at PNC Asset Management, Mehul earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. After working as a summer intern, Mehul joined Cooke & Bieler in 1998.

R. O'Neil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 18, 1998

24.3

24.3%

Jamie earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Colby College, graduating cum laude with distinction. He was an Investment Officer in the Capital Markets Department at Mellon Bank for three years before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School. After working as a summer intern, Jamie joined Cooke & Bieler in 1988.

Edward O'Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Ted earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and Philosophy from Colgate University, graduating cum laude with honors. He served as a U.S. diplomat in Cuba and Guatemala prior to receiving his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1999. He then joined Cambiar Investors in Denver, Colorado where he worked for three years before joining Cooke & Bieler in 2002.

Steve Lyons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2009

12.81

12.8%

Steve earned a B.S. in Finance with honors from Arizona State University. Steve worked in the investment services industry specializing in private equity and business valuation before receiving his MBA from the University of Chicago. After working as a summer intern, Steve joined Cooke & Bieler in 2006.

William Weber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2011

11.33

11.3%

Bill earned his undergraduate degrees in Finance and English from Villanova University, graduating magna cum laude. He then worked at Cooke & Bieler for six years in various roles including marketing, operations and research support, before earning his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. While at Booth, Bill interned at T. Rowe Price Associates as an equity research analyst. He returned to Cooke & Bieler upon his graduation.

Andrew Armstrong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Andrew earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as an Associate at Cooke & Bieler for three years before joining Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management as an investment analyst in 2011. Andrew returned to Cooke & Bieler in 2014.Andrew earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as an Associate at Cooke & Bieler for three years before joining Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management as an investment analyst in 2011. Andrew returned to Cooke & Bieler in 2014, where he currently serves as a Principal, Portfolio Manager and Research Analys.

Wesley Lim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Mr. Lim earned his BS in Physics and MS in Management Sciences and Engineering from Stanford University. He worked in various capacities for the Government of Singapore prior to receiving his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. After working as a summer intern in 2017, Mr. Lim joined Cooke & Bieler in August 2018

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

