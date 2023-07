Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income securities and loans issued by companies that are rated below investment grade ( i.e. , “junk” bonds and loans). The fixed income securities and loans in which the Fund invests include traditional corporate bonds, zero-coupon bonds, commercial paper, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), distressed debt securities ( i.e. , fixed income securities that are near to going into default), bank loan assignments and/or participations, private placements, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, U.S. Government obligations, sovereign debt and bank loans to corporate borrowers, and may have fixed, floating or variable rates. The Fund typically focuses on instruments that have short durations ( i.e. , have an expected duration of three years or less from the time of purchase through maturity, call, or corporate action). To the extent the Fund invests in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), the Fund will consider the underlying holdings of such funds for purposes of meeting its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities and loans of companies that have been rated below investment grade.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in foreign fixed income instruments, including those denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies, and may also invest without limit in Rule 144A fixed income securities. Additionally, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in convertible bonds, up to 25% of its total assets in Yankee bonds, and up to 20% in preferred stocks, special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”), and income producing equities. The Fund’s investments in derivative instruments, specifically futures contracts, options, options on futures contracts, swap agreements and forward currency contracts (collectively, “Derivatives”), may be used as a substitute for making direct investments in the underlying instruments or to reduce exposure to, or “hedge” against, market volatilities and other risks. The Fund may use a Derivative rather than investing directly in an underlying asset class as a low-cost, effective means to gain exposure to such asset class.

The Fund will sell an investment during portfolio rebalancing periods when the Fund’s holdings in that investment are larger than the allocation suggested by the Adviser’s investment models or when a more attractive investment becomes available. The Adviser may engage in active trading of the Fund’s portfolio investments, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate, to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

There is no assurance the Fund will achieve its investment objective.