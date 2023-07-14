Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring C&B Large Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
CBLSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.15 -1.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CBLSX) Primary C (CBECX) A (CBEAX) Other (CBLLX) Retirement (CBEJX)
CBLSX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring C&B Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.15 -1.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CBLSX) Primary C (CBECX) A (CBEAX) Other (CBLLX) Retirement (CBEJX)
CBLSX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring C&B Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.68 -0.15 -1.17%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (CBLSX) Primary C (CBECX) A (CBEAX) Other (CBLLX) Retirement (CBEJX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring C&B Large Cap Value Fund

CBLSX | Fund

$12.68

$266 M

1.47%

$0.19

0.91%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

-7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$266 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring C&B Large Cap Value Fund

CBLSX | Fund

$12.68

$266 M

1.47%

$0.19

0.91%

CBLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring C&B Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 26, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    R. O'Neil

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies.
The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the C&B Large Cap Value Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.
We invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $335 million to  $2.53 trillion, as of August 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We manage a relatively focused portfolio of 30 to 50 companies that enables us to provide adequate diversification while allowing the composition and performance of the portfolio to behave differently than the market.
We select securities for the portfolio based on an analysis of a company’s financial characteristics and an assessment of the quality of a company’s management. In selecting a company, we consider criteria such as return on equity, balance sheet strength, industry leadership position and cash flow projections. We further narrow the universe of acceptable investments by undertaking intensive research including interviews with a company’s top management, customers and suppliers. We believe our assessment of business quality and emphasis on valuation will protect the portfolio’s assets in down markets, while our insistence on strength in leadership, financial condition and cash flow position will produce competitive results in all but the most speculative markets. We regularly review the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when it has achieved its valuation target, there is deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of the business, or we have identified a more attractive investment opportunity.
Read More

CBLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -13.6% 215.2% 18.16%
1 Yr -7.8% -58.6% 197.5% 95.27%
3 Yr 1.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 86.71%
5 Yr -2.4%* -15.3% 29.4% 78.20%
10 Yr 1.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 52.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -65.1% 22.3% 94.85%
2021 3.4% -25.3% 25.5% 85.07%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 55.21%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 17.61%
2018 -4.2% -9.4% 3.1% 73.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -13.6% 215.2% 16.76%
1 Yr -7.8% -58.6% 197.5% 95.38%
3 Yr 1.5%* -23.2% 64.1% 87.02%
5 Yr -0.8%* -15.1% 32.0% 73.38%
10 Yr 4.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 51.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -65.1% 22.3% 94.85%
2021 3.4% -25.3% 25.5% 85.07%
2020 -0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 55.12%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 17.61%
2018 -2.6% -8.9% 3.3% 55.90%

NAV & Total Return History

CBLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CBLSX Category Low Category High CBLSX % Rank
Net Assets 266 M 1 M 151 B 75.02%
Number of Holdings 52 2 1727 75.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 77.3 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 74.86%
Weighting of Top 10 29.46% 5.0% 99.2% 38.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Allspring Government MMkt Select 3.99%
  2. Arrow Electronics Inc 3.72%
  3. AerCap Holdings NV 3.33%
  4. Synchrony Financial 3.25%
  5. Arch Capital Group Ltd 3.20%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 3.05%
  7. TE Connectivity Ltd 2.98%
  8. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 2.94%
  9. Charles Schwab Corp 2.91%
  10. Progressive Corp 2.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CBLSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.01% 28.02% 125.26% 82.05%
Cash 		3.99% -88.20% 71.98% 14.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 21.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 14.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 15.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 17.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBLSX % Rank
Financial Services 		32.98% 0.00% 58.05% 0.75%
Healthcare 		14.50% 0.00% 30.08% 79.47%
Industrials 		12.85% 0.00% 42.76% 31.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.53% 0.00% 22.74% 12.97%
Consumer Defense 		9.18% 0.00% 34.10% 38.65%
Technology 		9.14% 0.00% 54.02% 66.75%
Communication Services 		7.04% 0.00% 26.58% 29.43%
Utilities 		2.60% 0.00% 27.04% 75.31%
Energy 		2.19% 0.00% 54.00% 93.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 85.79%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 93.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBLSX % Rank
US 		84.05% 24.51% 121.23% 83.54%
Non US 		11.96% 0.00% 41.42% 13.73%

CBLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CBLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.04% 45.41% 51.18%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 76.21%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.85%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 14.86%

Sales Fees

CBLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CBLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CBLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 488.00% 49.66%

CBLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CBLSX Category Low Category High CBLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 41.90% 63.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CBLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CBLSX Category Low Category High CBLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -1.51% 4.28% 67.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CBLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CBLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

R. O'Neil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1990

31.44

31.4%

Jamie earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Colby College, graduating cum laude with distinction. He was an Investment Officer in the Capital Markets Department at Mellon Bank for three years before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School. After working as a summer intern, Jamie joined Cooke & Bieler in 1988.

Michael Meyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1993

28.43

28.4%

Mike earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Davidson College, graduating cum laude with distinction. Mike worked for four years at Sterling Capital Management as an equity analyst and head equity trader before earning his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. Mike joined Cooke & Bieler upon his graduation in 1993.

Mehul Trivedi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1998

23.43

23.4%

Mehul earned his undergraduate degrees in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude. After working as a fixed income analyst at Blackrock Financial Management and then as a product manager at PNC Asset Management, Mehul earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. After working as a summer intern, Mehul joined Cooke & Bieler in 1998.

Edward O'Connor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Ted earned his undergraduate degree in Economics and Philosophy from Colgate University, graduating cum laude with honors. He served as a U.S. diplomat in Cuba and Guatemala prior to receiving his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1999. He then joined Cambiar Investors in Denver, Colorado where he worked for three years before joining Cooke & Bieler in 2002.

Steve Lyons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2009

12.81

12.8%

Steve earned a B.S. in Finance with honors from Arizona State University. Steve worked in the investment services industry specializing in private equity and business valuation before receiving his MBA from the University of Chicago. After working as a summer intern, Steve joined Cooke & Bieler in 2006.

William Weber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Bill earned his undergraduate degrees in Finance and English from Villanova University, graduating magna cum laude. He then worked at Cooke & Bieler for six years in various roles including marketing, operations and research support, before earning his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. While at Booth, Bill interned at T. Rowe Price Associates as an equity research analyst. He returned to Cooke & Bieler upon his graduation.

Andrew Armstrong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Andrew earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as an Associate at Cooke & Bieler for three years before joining Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management as an investment analyst in 2011. Andrew returned to Cooke & Bieler in 2014.Andrew earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He worked as an Associate at Cooke & Bieler for three years before joining Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management as an investment analyst in 2011. Andrew returned to Cooke & Bieler in 2014, where he currently serves as a Principal, Portfolio Manager and Research Analys.

Wesley Lim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Mr. Lim earned his BS in Physics and MS in Management Sciences and Engineering from Stanford University. He worked in various capacities for the Government of Singapore prior to receiving his MBA from the Wharton School of Business. After working as a summer intern in 2017, Mr. Lim joined Cooke & Bieler in August 2018

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×