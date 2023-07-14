Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a mix of equity and debt securities. The Fund’s assets are allocated among equity and debt securities (which includes cash and cash equivalents) based on an assessment of the relative risks and returns of each asset class. The Fund generally will invest between 35% and 65% of its net assets in each asset class, and in any event will invest at least 25% and no more than 75% of its net assets in each asset class under normal circumstances.

With respect to its equity securities investments, which may include among other types of equity securities, common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of purchase, have large market capitalizations (generally over $5 billion). The Fund may use value-oriented investing strategies, amongst others.

With respect to its debt securities investments, the Fund invests primarily in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality. These securities include debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, debt securities issued by corporations, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, and other debt securities with intermediate- to long-term maturities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in debt instruments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high-yield” investments or “junk” bonds).

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest directly in foreign securities or indirectly through depositary receipts.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, such as futures (including interest rate futures). The Fund may invest in derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging (investment) purposes, including, for example, to seek to enhance returns or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset, as well as to manage duration, yield curve and/or interest rate exposure.

The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. Such securities may include mortgage-backed securities acquired or sold in the “to be announced” (TBA) market and those in a dollar roll transaction.

The Fund may invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments that are purchased and sold pursuant to Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to certain regulatory restrictions.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve the frequent trading of portfolio securities.