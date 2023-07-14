Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies.

The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the C&B Large Cap Value Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.

We invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $ 335 million to $ 2.53 trillion, as of August 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We manage a relatively focused portfolio of 30 to 50 companies that enables us to provide adequate diversification while allowing the composition and performance of the portfolio to behave differently than the market.