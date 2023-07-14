Gregory Liechty is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Liechty is the securitized sector team leader for the Short Duration & Stable Value Team and is responsible for portfolio management, security analysis and quantitative research for structured products. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Mr. Liechty joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005 as senior portfolio manager and has been in his current position since 2008. Previously, Mr. Liechty was a senior portfolio manager at Evergreen Investment Management, where he spent more than 10 years managing institutional fixed income portfolios. He has been a member of the investment community since 1992. Mr. Liechty received both a B.A. and an MBA from the University of North Florida. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Portland Society of Financial Analysts.