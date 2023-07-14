Home
Trending ETFs

CBLAX (Mutual Fund)

CBLAX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$8.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$46.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 124.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CBLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Guy Pope

CBLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -8.3% 18.1% 3.53%
1 Yr 5.6% -13.3% 143.9% 37.99%
3 Yr 0.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 37.46%
5 Yr 2.0%* -9.7% 24.3% 18.32%
10 Yr 3.6%* -6.1% 9.1% 6.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -34.7% 92.4% 74.79%
2021 2.5% -6.1% 19.5% 51.08%
2020 3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 18.07%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 11.72%
2018 -2.2% -12.6% 0.0% 44.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -11.9% 18.1% 3.53%
1 Yr 5.6% -13.3% 143.9% 37.62%
3 Yr 0.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 37.74%
5 Yr 2.1%* -9.7% 24.3% 23.66%
10 Yr 5.0%* -6.1% 11.0% 13.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.8% -34.7% 92.4% 74.79%
2021 2.5% -6.1% 19.5% 51.08%
2020 3.7% -7.5% 11.8% 18.07%
2019 4.2% 0.1% 14.9% 11.87%
2018 -2.1% -12.6% 0.2% 68.50%

NAV & Total Return History

CBLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CBLAX Category Low Category High CBLAX % Rank
Net Assets 8.25 B 658 K 207 B 12.30%
Number of Holdings 1003 2 15351 13.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.27 B 660 K 48.5 B 17.46%
Weighting of Top 10 25.71% 8.4% 105.0% 69.63%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CBLAX % Rank
Stocks 		55.95% 0.00% 99.40% 68.62%
Bonds 		37.31% 0.00% 116.75% 32.74%
Cash 		6.60% -16.75% 81.51% 21.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.14% 0.00% 23.84% 84.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 74.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 65.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBLAX % Rank
Technology 		24.14% 0.00% 44.21% 14.36%
Healthcare 		15.32% 0.00% 29.35% 21.20%
Financial Services 		14.09% 0.00% 38.77% 60.60%
Communication Services 		12.03% 0.00% 23.67% 3.69%
Industrials 		7.70% 0.00% 24.37% 87.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.26% 0.00% 19.36% 78.66%
Consumer Defense 		6.36% 0.00% 19.93% 59.78%
Energy 		5.00% 0.00% 85.65% 44.87%
Basic Materials 		3.71% 0.00% 33.35% 62.52%
Utilities 		2.89% 0.00% 99.55% 52.53%
Real Estate 		1.52% 0.00% 65.01% 81.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBLAX % Rank
US 		54.20% -1.65% 98.67% 26.33%
Non US 		1.75% 0.00% 37.06% 84.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBLAX % Rank
Securitized 		67.04% 0.00% 92.13% 0.95%
Corporate 		17.25% 0.00% 98.21% 89.63%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.98% 0.14% 100.00% 38.74%
Government 		0.72% 0.00% 97.26% 92.63%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 50.75%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 70.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBLAX % Rank
US 		35.15% 0.00% 62.18% 20.19%
Non US 		2.16% 0.00% 84.73% 77.22%

CBLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CBLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 17.63% 43.79%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.83% 68.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 25.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 33.08%

Sales Fees

CBLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 11.48%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CBLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CBLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 124.00% 0.00% 343.00% 89.41%

CBLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CBLAX Category Low Category High CBLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.84% 0.00% 8.35% 53.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CBLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CBLAX Category Low Category High CBLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.71% -2.34% 19.41% 72.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CBLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

CBLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Guy Pope

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1997

24.43

24.4%

Guy Pope is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Pope joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1993. He has been in his current position since 2004. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993. Mr. Pope received a B.A. in political economics from Colorado College and an MBA from Northwestern University. In addition, he is a member of the CFA Institute and the Security Analysts of Portland. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Ronald Stahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2005

17.21

17.2%

Ronald Stahl is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Short Duration and Stable Value Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Previously, Mr. Stahl specialized in research, trading and active portfolio management in the corporate, government and money market sectors. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle legacy firms in 1998 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Stahl received a B.S. in business administration with a minor in economics from Oregon State University and an MBA from Portland State University. He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Gregory Liechty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2011

11.33

11.3%

Gregory Liechty is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Liechty is the securitized sector team leader for the Short Duration & Stable Value Team and is responsible for portfolio management, security analysis and quantitative research for structured products. He is also a portfolio manager on a number of mutual funds and separate accounts. Mr. Liechty joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2005 as senior portfolio manager and has been in his current position since 2008. Previously, Mr. Liechty was a senior portfolio manager at Evergreen Investment Management, where he spent more than 10 years managing institutional fixed income portfolios. He has been a member of the investment community since 1992. Mr. Liechty received both a B.A. and an MBA from the University of North Florida. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Portland Society of Financial Analysts.

Jason Callan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Jason Callan is Head of Structured Assets, Head of Core and Core Plus and a Senior Portfolio Manager for multi-sector fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2007 as a senior quantitative analyst covering Non-Agency RMBS, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2008, and head of structured assets in 2009 . Mr. Callan assumed multi-sector portfolio management responsibilities in 2016 and became lead portfolio manager on Core and Core Plus strategies in 2017. Mr. Callan is also a co-portfolio manager on the Strategic Income portfolio and a member of the Global Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee. Previously, Mr. Callan worked at GMAC in their Principal Investments unit as a portfolio manager and an analyst. He has been a member of the investment community, specializing in structured assets, since 2003. Mr. Callan received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

