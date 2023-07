The Fund pursues its investment objective by implementing a proprietary, “market neutral” investment strategy designed to seek income from its investments while maintaining a low correlation to the foreign and domestic equity and bond markets.

The Fund uses a multi-strategy approach. First, it seeks income from long positions in foreign and domestic dividend producing equity securities of any market capitalization size. Second, the Fund seeks to offset market risk by selling short high-correlating equity index futures contracts, such as the S&P 500

®

Index, Russell 2000

®

or MSCI EAFE + Emerging Markets Indexes, or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track such indexes.

The Fund seeks to offset the remaining market risk by investing in long futures positions in the Nasdaq-100 Index and short futures positions in the S&P 500

®

Index, or use similar strategies the Adviser deems appropriate and necessary under current market conditions.