AB Relative Value Fund

mutual fund
CBBCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.15 -0.01 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (CABDX) Primary C (CBBCX) Adv (CBBYX) Retirement (CBBRX) Retirement (CBBKX) Inst (CBBIX) Inst (CBBZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

4.6%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$1.96 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CBBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Relative Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Caruso

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of U.S. companies that the Adviser believes are trading at attractive valuations that have strong or improving business models. The Adviser monitors the fundamental performance of the Fund’s investments for signs of future financial success. The Adviser relies heavily upon the fundamental analysis and research of its dedicated investment team for the Fund in conducting research and making investment decisions. The team initially screens a primary research universe of largely U.S. companies for attractive security valuation and business model characteristics. Once appropriate candidates have been identified for further analysis, the team conducts fundamental research to better understand the company’s business model. In evaluating a company for potential inclusion in the Fund, the Adviser takes into account many factors that it believes bear on the company’s ability to perform in the future, including attractive free cash flow valuations, high levels of profitability, stable‑to‑improving balance sheets, and management teams that are good stewards of shareholder capital.
The Adviser recognizes that the perception of “value” is relative and often defined by the future economic performance of the company. As a result of how individual companies are valued in the market, the Fund may be attracted to investments in companies with different market capitalizations (i.e., large-, mid‑ or small-capitalization) or companies engaged in particular types of businesses, although the Fund does not intend to concentrate in any particular sectors or industries. At any period in time, the Fund’s portfolio emphasis upon particular industries or sectors will be a by‑product of the stock selection process rather than the result of assigned targets or ranges.
The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges.
Read More

CBBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -13.6% 215.2% 45.85%
1 Yr 4.8% -58.6% 197.5% 44.20%
3 Yr 8.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 36.19%
5 Yr 0.7%* -15.3% 29.4% 47.87%
10 Yr 2.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 44.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -65.1% 22.3% 43.46%
2021 7.4% -25.3% 25.5% 55.30%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 29.12%
2019 4.3% -9.2% 10.4% 57.61%
2018 -3.9% -9.4% 3.1% 64.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -13.6% 215.2% 43.49%
1 Yr 4.8% -58.6% 197.5% 41.75%
3 Yr 8.2%* -23.2% 64.1% 36.05%
5 Yr 0.7%* -15.1% 32.0% 58.44%
10 Yr 5.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 43.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -65.1% 22.3% 43.46%
2021 7.4% -25.3% 25.5% 55.38%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 29.03%
2019 4.3% -9.2% 10.4% 57.89%
2018 -3.9% -8.9% 3.3% 78.84%

NAV & Total Return History

CBBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CBBCX Category Low Category High CBBCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.96 B 1 M 151 B 34.44%
Number of Holdings 66 2 1727 64.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 665 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 31.43%
Weighting of Top 10 34.00% 5.0% 99.2% 26.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  2. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  3. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  4. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  5. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  6. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  7. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  8. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  9. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CBBCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.18% 28.02% 125.26% 85.61%
Cash 		4.82% -88.20% 71.98% 11.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 61.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 58.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 59.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 60.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBBCX % Rank
Industrials 		19.36% 0.00% 42.76% 3.74%
Healthcare 		18.00% 0.00% 30.08% 46.88%
Financial Services 		16.97% 0.00% 58.05% 73.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.60% 0.00% 22.74% 12.88%
Consumer Defense 		9.30% 0.00% 34.10% 37.57%
Technology 		9.19% 0.00% 54.02% 65.84%
Energy 		5.25% 0.00% 54.00% 79.14%
Communication Services 		4.87% 0.00% 26.58% 62.09%
Real Estate 		4.18% 0.00% 90.54% 34.08%
Basic Materials 		2.29% 0.00% 21.69% 74.15%
Utilities 		0.99% 0.00% 27.04% 85.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBBCX % Rank
US 		91.78% 24.51% 121.23% 58.31%
Non US 		3.40% 0.00% 41.42% 55.09%

CBBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CBBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.04% 45.41% 13.28%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 47.50%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CBBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 72.73%

Trading Fees

CBBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CBBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 488.00% 70.63%

CBBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CBBCX Category Low Category High CBBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 41.90% 83.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CBBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CBBCX Category Low Category High CBBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -1.51% 4.28% 96.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CBBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CBBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Caruso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Frank Caruso is a Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of US Growth Equities since 2012. He joined the firm in 1993, when it acquired Shields Asset Management, where he had been director of Equities. Previously, he was a managing director and senior member of the Investment Policy Committee at Shearson Lehman Advisors.He holds a BA in business economics from the State University of New York, Oneonta, and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and the CFA Institute. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Vinay Thapar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2018

4.14

4.1%

Vinay Thapar is a Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer for US Growth Equities and a Portfolio Manager for the Global Healthcare Strategy. He is also a Senior Research Analyst, responsible for covering global healthcare. Before joining the firm in 2011, Thapar spent three years at American Century Investments as a senior investment analyst responsible for healthcare. Prior to that, he worked for eight years at Bear Stearns in the Biotech Equity Research Group, most recently as an associate director. Thapar holds a BA in biology from New York University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

John Fogarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2018

4.14

4.1%

John H. Fogarty is a Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer for US Growth Equities. He rejoined the firm in 2006 as a fundamental research analyst covering consumer-discretionary stocks in the US, having previously spent nearly three years as a hedge fund manager at Dialectic Capital Management and Vardon Partners. Fogarty began his career at AB in 1988, performing quantitative research, and joined the US Large Cap Growth team as a generalist and quantitative analyst in 1995. He became a portfolio manager in 1997. Fogarty holds a BA in history from Columbia University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

