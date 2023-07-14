The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating assets between common stocks and fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests between 50% and 75% of its net assets in equity securities and between 25% and 50% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. Stock investments are primarily common stock of large-cap companies. Fixed-income investments are primarily a wide variety of investment grade debt securities, such as corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (including commercial mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”)), and other asset-backed securities (“ABS”). An investment grade debt security is rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), including Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (“Kroll”) for securitized debt instruments only (such as ABS and MBS), or if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in debt securities rated below investment grade (rated below BBB- by S&P or Fitch, or below Baa3 by Moody’s, or below BBB- by Kroll for securitized debt instruments) and in unrated debt securities determined by the Adviser to be of below investment grade quality (“junk bonds”). For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund invests in debt and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”). The Fund may also invest in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund invests in a combination of stocks, bonds and money market instruments in an attempt to provide a complete investment portfolio in a single product. The investment adviser monitors the Fund’s allocation and may rebalance or reallocate the Fund’s assets based on its view of economic and market factors and events. The equity portion of the Fund is primarily a large cap U.S. portfolio, although the Fund may also invest in foreign stocks (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and small- and mid-cap stocks. Stocks are selected primarily on the basis of fundamental research, utilizing the information provided by, and the expertise of, the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio manager may sell a security when he believes it is fully valued, the fundamentals of a company deteriorate, or to pursue alternative investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

Investment decisions for the fixed-income portion of the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental and quantitative research conducted by the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. Management of the Fund involves consideration of numerous factors (such as quality of business franchises, financial strength, management quality and security structural and collateral considerations). The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s price objective is reached, the fundamentals of the investment change or to pursue more attractive investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria. The portfolio managers may also use rotation and absolute return strategies in their management of the fixed-income portion of the Fund. The investment adviser manages duration and any hedging of interest rate risk in the fixed-income portion of the Fund through the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities and related futures contracts. This Fund does not have a specific target for its average fund duration and may invest in bonds and other fixed-income instruments of any maturity.

Incidental to its main investment strategy, the Fund may also use derivatives as a substitute for direct investment in a particular asset class, in order to facilitate the periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio to maintain its target asset allocation, to make tactical asset allocations, to hedge foreign currency exposure, and to assist in managing cash. The Fund may also lend its securities.

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.