Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$80 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CAXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst/MAP Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Catalyst Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Swan

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including without limitation sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may also write covered call options on its equity positions. The allocation of the Fund’s investments to U.S. and foreign issuers and among various levels of market capitalizations may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions, but under normal conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets is invested in securities of issuers domiciled in at least 3 countries outside of the United States, and at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes are invested in equity securities. Equity securities include equity securities and options on equity securities.

Managed Asset Portfolios, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“MAP” or the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities. The Sub-Advisor seeks investments in securities using a bottom up process to identify temporarily out of favor securities that have an attractive valuation compared to the company’s net assets and earnings power. The Sub-Advisor also seeks securities where a catalyst may unlock the intrinsic value of the company. Stocks are subsequently removed from the portfolio when the stock exceeds their estimated fair market value or when there is a change or deterioration at the company that cause the portfolio managers to believe the stock is no longer attractive relative to other investment opportunities.

Read More

CAXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -35.6% 29.2% 28.19%
1 Yr 9.3% 17.3% 252.4% 75.34%
3 Yr 7.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 76.16%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 72.75%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -24.3% 957.1% 78.01%
2021 7.0% -38.3% 47.1% 86.85%
2020 1.2% -54.2% 0.6% 22.21%
2019 3.2% -76.0% 54.1% 77.01%
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% 5.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -35.6% 29.2% 28.97%
1 Yr 9.3% 11.4% 252.4% 70.91%
3 Yr 7.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 74.09%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 71.14%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -24.3% 957.1% 78.01%
2021 7.0% -33.1% 47.1% 87.10%
2020 1.2% -44.4% 1.8% 42.93%
2019 3.2% -6.5% 54.1% 77.45%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% 4.31%

NAV & Total Return History

CAXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAXIX Category Low Category High CAXIX % Rank
Net Assets 80 M 199 K 133 B 78.29%
Number of Holdings 50 1 9075 77.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 74.12%
Weighting of Top 10 39.09% 9.1% 100.0% 20.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  10. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 7.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAXIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.07% 61.84% 125.47% 97.14%
Other 		3.37% -13.98% 19.14% 1.65%
Cash 		2.55% -174.70% 23.12% 9.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 77.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 75.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 75.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAXIX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		20.60% 0.00% 73.28% 3.96%
Technology 		18.05% 0.00% 49.87% 60.68%
Healthcare 		14.90% 0.00% 35.42% 38.66%
Basic Materials 		11.32% 0.00% 38.60% 30.62%
Communication Services 		11.19% 0.00% 57.66% 31.17%
Industrials 		10.22% 0.00% 44.06% 37.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.31% 0.00% 40.94% 93.17%
Financial Services 		3.70% 0.00% 38.42% 90.64%
Energy 		3.70% 0.00% 21.15% 25.33%
Utilities 		2.00% 0.00% 29.12% 43.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 95.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAXIX % Rank
US 		55.00% 0.13% 103.82% 65.42%
Non US 		39.07% 0.58% 99.46% 70.81%

CAXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.01% 44.27% 38.65%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.82% 97.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 69.64%

Sales Fees

CAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 395.00% 53.90%

CAXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAXIX Category Low Category High CAXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 74.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAXIX Category Low Category High CAXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.38% -4.27% 12.65% 27.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CAXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Swan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2011

10.85

10.9%

Before joining MAP, Mr. Swan was an Equity Analyst with Pacific Growth Equities. Prior to his tenure with Pacific Growth Equities, Mr. Swan spent six years at OLDE Discount Corporation as an Equity Research Analyst. At OLDE, he followed stocks primarily in the restaurant, leisure and consumer brand industries. While at OLDE, Mr. Swan was recognized as an ""All Star Analyst"" for stock picking (in gaming) by the Wall Street Journal in their 1997 survey. Mr. Swan began his securities industry career with First Midwest Securities in 1992. Peter holds a BS degree in Business Administration with a Concentration in Finance and a BS degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas. He is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.

Michael Dzialo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2011

10.85

10.9%

Before founding Managed Asset Portfolios (MAP) Michael Dzialo was a Senior Vice President and the Director of Research for OLDE Discount Corporation (OLDE). For five years, Mr. Dzialo also served on OLDE's management committee and Board of Directors. Prior to his nine years as Research Director, he was a securities analyst for five years, covering numerous industries. Under Mr. Dzialo's direction, analysts at OLDE were annually named to the Wall Street Journal's prestigious All Star Analyst Team (1995-1999). OLDE was Purchased by H&R Block in 1999. Following the purchase, Mr. Dzialo Served as a Senior Vice President and the Head of Asset Management for H&R Block Financial Advisors. Michael holds a BS degree in Finance from Wayne State University where he has also completed Graduate Work. He is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.

Karen Culver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2012

9.58

9.6%

Prior to joining MAP in 2001, Ms. Culver worked for a New York Stock Exchange member firm for ten years, of which nine were spent in the Research Department. In her most recent position at the firm, Ms. Culver assisted in the security analysis of the consumer brands and entertainment industries. Since joining MAP, as a generalist, Ms. Caudill has expanded her universe to include the health care, retail, and utility sectors, among others. In addition, Ms. Caudill assists in the interpretation and projection of the general market and economic conditions that influence the broader indices. Moreover, Ms. Caudill utilizes this data in the analysis of the companies in her universe. Furthermore, Ms. Caudill, by focusing on potential growth drivers and cash flows, examines the financial conditions of specific companies. Karen holds a BS degree in Finance from Wayne State University. She is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

