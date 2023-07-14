The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, including without limitation sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may also write covered call options on its equity positions. The allocation of the Fund’s investments to U.S. and foreign issuers and among various levels of market capitalizations may vary substantially depending on various factors, including market conditions, but under normal conditions, at least 40% of the Fund’s assets is invested in securities of issuers domiciled in at least 3 countries outside of the United States, and at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes are invested in equity securities. Equity securities include equity securities and options on equity securities.

Managed Asset Portfolios, LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor (“MAP” or the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent above-average long-term investment opportunities. The Sub-Advisor seeks investments in securities using a bottom up process to identify temporarily out of favor securities that have an attractive valuation compared to the company’s net assets and earnings power. The Sub-Advisor also seeks securities where a catalyst may unlock the intrinsic value of the company. Stocks are subsequently removed from the portfolio when the stock exceeds their estimated fair market value or when there is a change or deterioration at the company that cause the portfolio managers to believe the stock is no longer attractive relative to other investment opportunities.