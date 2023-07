The Fund invests primarily in high-quality bonds whose interest is guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States government and its agencies or instrumentalities. The government securities in which the Fund invests primarily include U.S. Treasury Securities and Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) Certificates. Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund invests in intermediate and long-term fixed income securities. While the Fund is not limited to any duration, Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund, generally seeks to target the Fund’s dollar-weighted average portfolio duration in a range between three to twelve years. Generally, Shelton Capital Management seeks a balance between risk and return, for example in allocating investments between U.S. Treasury bonds and GNMA pass-through securities in an attempt to maximize the overall performance of the Fund. Shelton Capital Management generally will consider selling securities from the Fund’s portfolio when it believes that such securities are no longer consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, when altering the duration of the fund or the balance or investments among treasuries and GNMAs, to meet redemption requests and in other circumstances that Shelton deems appropriate consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.