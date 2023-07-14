Dividend Investing Ideas Center
1.7%
1 yr return
-9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$41.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.5%
Expense Ratio 2.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.19%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of domestic companies and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of foreign companies of any size without regard to market capitalization that the Sub-Adviser believes possess a strong competitive position in their peer group and have undervalued assets or growth potential that is not yet reflected in stock price. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (ETFs). The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 15 and 30 common stocks.
The Sub-Adviser's investment selection process generally begins with data from the Value Line Index (an equal-weighted stock index containing approximately 1,700 companies). As part of its investment selection process, the Sub-Adviser may evaluate companies using a value-oriented analysis which examines, among other things, cash flow, price-to-earnings ratios and price-to-book ratios.
The Sub-Adviser may also examine a company's financial statements and visit with various levels of a company's management as well as customers and (as relevant) competition. The Sub-Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund's position in a security if it believes there is a significant change in long- term financial prospects.
The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. From time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate in any particular industry. Also, the Fund may hold for extended periods of time all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money market funds, certificates of deposit, short-term debt obligations, and repurchase agreements, either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited.
|Period
|CASTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|77.20%
|1 Yr
|-9.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|96.60%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|96.24%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|93.91%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|89.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|CASTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|84.14%
|2021
|-1.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|97.40%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|52.80%
|2019
|2.3%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|92.57%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|42.79%
|CASTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CASTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|41.3 M
|1 M
|151 B
|91.20%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|2
|1727
|98.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.7 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|87.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.49%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|5.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CASTX % Rank
|Stocks
|83.53%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|97.52%
|Cash
|16.47%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|1.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|57.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|53.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|54.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|56.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CASTX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.73%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|6.32%
|Basic Materials
|21.03%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|0.25%
|Consumer Defense
|9.20%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|38.57%
|Energy
|8.57%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|35.25%
|Communication Services
|7.84%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|19.20%
|Healthcare
|7.82%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|96.43%
|Real Estate
|5.87%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|10.56%
|Technology
|5.20%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|93.18%
|Utilities
|4.77%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|46.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.97%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|90.02%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|99.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CASTX % Rank
|US
|64.94%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|99.34%
|Non US
|18.59%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|3.39%
|CASTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.58%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|2.28%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|98.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|93.34%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|26.63%
|CASTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|93.18%
|CASTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|57.74%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CASTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.19%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|34.63%
|CASTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CASTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.16%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|82.19%
|CASTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CASTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CASTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.80%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|78.39%
|CASTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.387
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2010
11.93
11.9%
Robert J. Mark, is the cofounder，portfolio magager and Managing Member of St. James and serves as Portfolio Manager of the Firm’s Core Equity and International Equity strategies. Robert formerly worked in the Private Client Group at Goldman Sachs in Houston after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin where he received his MBA in Finance. Robert graduated in 1989 from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in Engineering.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
