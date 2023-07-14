Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of domestic companies and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of foreign companies of any size without regard to market capitalization that the Sub-Adviser believes possess a strong competitive position in their peer group and have undervalued assets or growth potential that is not yet reflected in stock price. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (ETFs). The Fund will normally hold a core position of between 15 and 30 common stocks.

The Sub-Adviser's investment selection process generally begins with data from the Value Line Index (an equal-weighted stock index containing approximately 1,700 companies). As part of its investment selection process, the Sub-Adviser may evaluate companies using a value-oriented analysis which examines, among other things, cash flow, price-to-earnings ratios and price-to-book ratios.

The Sub-Adviser may also examine a company's financial statements and visit with various levels of a company's management as well as customers and (as relevant) competition. The Sub-Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund's position in a security if it believes there is a significant change in long- term financial prospects.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. From time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in a limited number of industry sectors, but will not concentrate in any particular industry. Also, the Fund may hold for extended periods of time all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money market funds, certificates of deposit, short-term debt obligations, and repurchase agreements, either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited.