NameAs of 01/09/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$97 M
Holdings in Top 10
150.9%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 142.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CASIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-10.6%
|42.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-62.3%
|16.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-37.8%
|23.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-31.0%
|23.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.5%
|16.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CASIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-65.5%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-28.2%
|41.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.6%
|18.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.0%
|11.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.4%
|105.4%
|N/A
|Period
|CASIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-10.6%
|42.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-62.3%
|24.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-37.8%
|29.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-31.0%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.5%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CASIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-65.5%
|16.5%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-28.2%
|48.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.6%
|26.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.4%
|120.7%
|N/A
|CASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CASIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|97 M
|998 K
|193 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|150
|6
|2032
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|736 K
|592 K
|54.6 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|150.92%
|13.6%
|100.1%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CASIX % Rank
|Cash
|73.94%
|-22.12%
|54.51%
|N/A
|Bonds
|18.03%
|0.00%
|72.62%
|N/A
|Stocks
|7.27%
|17.95%
|118.91%
|N/A
|Other
|0.73%
|-21.17%
|14.61%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|18.88%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.72%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CASIX % Rank
|Communication Services
|0.94%
|0.00%
|15.66%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.44%
|0.00%
|10.15%
|N/A
|Utilities
|-0.18%
|-0.01%
|10.18%
|N/A
|Industrials
|-0.37%
|0.00%
|25.15%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|-1.03%
|0.00%
|96.10%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|-1.03%
|0.00%
|11.46%
|N/A
|Energy
|-1.24%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|N/A
|Technology
|-1.29%
|0.00%
|60.97%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|-1.29%
|0.00%
|17.04%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|-1.94%
|0.00%
|32.85%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|-2.38%
|0.00%
|40.20%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CASIX % Rank
|US
|5.52%
|7.01%
|117.83%
|N/A
|Non US
|1.75%
|0.00%
|92.52%
|N/A
|CASIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.92%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CASIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|CASIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CASIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|142.00%
|0.00%
|650.00%
|N/A
|CASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CASIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|N/A
|CASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CASIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.63%
|-14.30%
|2.62%
|N/A
|CASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 11, 2013
2.05
2.1%
Jeffrey L. Knight, CFA Head of Global Asset Allocation of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC; associated with Columbia as an investment professional since 2013. Prior to February 2013, Mr. Knight was employed at Putnam Investments. Mr. Knight began his investment career in 1987 and earned a B.A. from Colgate University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2011
3.92
3.9%
Todd White has been Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2008 and is Sector Leader of the liquid and structured assets sector team. White joined RiverSource Investments in 2008. From 2004-2008, he was Managing Director and Global Head of the Asset-Backed and Mortgage-Backed Securities businesses and North American Head of the Interest Rate business at HSBC. From 2000-2004, White was Managing Director and Head of Business for Mortgage Pass-Through and Options at Lehman Brothers. He began his investment career in 1986 after graduating with a B.S. from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2011
3.92
3.9%
Mr. Peterson joined the Investment Manager in May 2010 when it acquired the long-term asset management business of Columbia Management Group, where he worked as an investment professional since 2006. Mr. Peterson began his investment career in 1999 and earned a B.A. from Cornell University and a Ph.D. from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|51.53
|8.48
|0.0
