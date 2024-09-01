Todd White has been Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2008 and is Sector Leader of the liquid and structured assets sector team. White joined RiverSource Investments in 2008. From 2004-2008, he was Managing Director and Global Head of the Asset-Backed and Mortgage-Backed Securities businesses and North American Head of the Interest Rate business at HSBC. From 2000-2004, White was Managing Director and Head of Business for Mortgage Pass-Through and Options at Lehman Brothers. He began his investment career in 1986 after graduating with a B.S. from Indiana University.