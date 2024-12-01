The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio composed of two components: (i) a “Managed Futures Component” consisting of global financial and commodity futures, currency forwards and other derivative contracts on or related to sectors or assets classes including currencies, interest rate instruments, stock indices, metals, energy and agricultural commodities, and (ii) a “60/40 Component” consisting of a portfolio investing in U.S. equity and U.S. fixed income markets through financial futures and U.S. bond exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund expects to allocate between 5%-40% of its assets in the Managed Futures Component and between 40%-60% of its assets in the 60/40 Component. The Fund holds the balance in cash and cash equivalents.

Managed Futures Component: The Managed Futures Component of the Fund’s portfolio may hold long and short positions in futures, forwards and other derivative contracts, and maintains cash and cash equivalents to be utilized as margin. The Managed Futures Component of the Fund’s assets are allocated among various sectors or asset classes including currencies, interest rate instruments, stock indices, metals, energy and agricultural commodities. Investments may be made in domestic and foreign markets, including emerging markets. Investment in these instruments may be made by the Fund directly or indirectly by investing through its Subsidiary (as described below).

The Fund’s advisor engages a sub-advisor, Aspect Capital Limited (the “Sub-Advisor”), to manage the Fund’s portfolio. In managing the Managed Futures Component, the Sub-Advisor utilizes a set of proprietary trading systems, developed by the Sub-Advisor, to determine the Fund’s asset allocations. A quantitative process is used to collect, process and analyze market price data in order to determine the direction and strength of the trend opportunities in each sector or asset class of the component, and determine buy or sell decisions accordingly. The process used is similar across all sectors and contracts, based on the Sub-Advisor’s belief in diversification and with the aim of avoiding over-optimization and/or over-fitting of the model to individual market idiosyncrasies or to the recent past. The quantitative process seeks to harvest opportunities over various timescales, from a small number of days to six months or more. By maintaining a comparatively small exposure to any individual contract, the strategy seeks to achieve true sector and contract diversification, thereby allowing a wide range of opportunities to be captured and maximizing expected long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

The Fund actively trades this Component of the Fund’s portfolio, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may offset Fund performance.

60/40 Component: The 60/40 Component is intended to provide the Fund’s portfolio with long-term, strategic broad-based exposure to liquid U.S. equity and U.S. fixed income securities, similar to that of a traditionally weighted U.S. investment portfolio. The Sub-Advisor aims to allocate approximately 60% of the Component’s assets to U.S. equity markets through investment in S&P 500 futures and approximately 40% of the Component’s assets to U.S. bond markets through investing in various futures and/or U.S. bond ETFs. The Fund’s 60/40 Component investments are taken on a relatively passive, long-only, “buy-and-hold” basis. With respect to the 60/40 Component’s 40% allocation to the U.S. bond markets, the Fund may invest in ETFs that hold securities of any maturity or duration and intends to hold a majority of the portfolio in investment grade corporate bonds (rated BBB or higher by S&P Global Ratings or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical ratings organization). The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Investments in Subsidiary – The Advisor executes a portion of the Fund’s strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary invests the majority of its assets in commodities futures and other derivative contracts. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.