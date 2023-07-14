Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.3%
1 yr return
-18.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$1.81 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 5.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
|Period
|CARVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|3.9%
|12.9%
|99.40%
|1 Yr
|-18.0%
|30.7%
|65.2%
|99.65%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|8.7%
|13.7%
|5.24%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|10.3%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|CARVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.81 M
|60.7 K
|7.18 B
|84.14%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|4
|494
|84.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.82 M
|51.6 K
|7.13 B
|83.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|38.0%
|100.0%
|3.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARVX % Rank
|Bonds
|74.55%
|0.00%
|92.61%
|0.27%
|Cash
|22.58%
|-86.71%
|14.73%
|99.73%
|Other
|2.84%
|-0.07%
|13.26%
|4.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.77%
|98.91%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|65.98%
|98.58%
|54.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|71.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARVX % Rank
|Government
|51.22%
|0.00%
|72.52%
|24.52%
|Derivative
|23.75%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|0.27%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.87%
|1.23%
|99.01%
|65.12%
|Securitized
|1.70%
|0.00%
|29.24%
|90.19%
|Corporate
|0.47%
|0.08%
|63.17%
|99.73%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.01%
|86.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARVX % Rank
|US
|47.89%
|-0.24%
|50.12%
|0.27%
|Non US
|26.66%
|0.00%
|42.49%
|0.27%
|CARVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.03%
|0.02%
|35.30%
|7.66%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.94%
|76.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|CARVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CARVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CARVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|3.00%
|208.00%
|52.81%
|CARVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.41%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|52.69%
|CARVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CARVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.93%
|-0.04%
|8.75%
|9.79%
|CARVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.488
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|8.11
|2.38
|1.25
