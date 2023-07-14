Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
-15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$1.47 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 5.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
|Period
|CAROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|5.9%
|14.7%
|99.51%
|1 Yr
|-15.5%
|-44.6%
|14.6%
|98.52%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-18.6%
|9.1%
|98.36%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-11.4%
|5.0%
|84.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|5.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAROX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.1%
|-60.3%
|-15.8%
|89.16%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-3.2%
|8.4%
|89.58%
|2020
|2.4%
|1.1%
|4.7%
|92.27%
|2019
|4.4%
|1.5%
|5.2%
|41.24%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-5.1%
|-1.4%
|23.75%
|CAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAROX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.47 M
|88 K
|68.9 B
|99.51%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|4
|562
|89.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.47 M
|693 K
|68.1 B
|99.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|38.5%
|100.0%
|2.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAROX % Rank
|Bonds
|65.95%
|6.42%
|65.95%
|0.99%
|Cash
|31.18%
|-6.89%
|31.18%
|0.99%
|Other
|2.83%
|-0.92%
|16.90%
|12.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.98%
|96.06%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.49%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAROX % Rank
|Government
|47.42%
|13.41%
|62.05%
|24.63%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.51%
|3.19%
|55.75%
|24.14%
|Derivative
|20.78%
|0.00%
|20.78%
|0.99%
|Securitized
|1.80%
|0.00%
|36.42%
|99.51%
|Corporate
|0.49%
|0.49%
|50.07%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.64%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAROX % Rank
|US
|43.04%
|4.80%
|43.04%
|0.99%
|Non US
|22.91%
|0.07%
|22.91%
|0.99%
|CAROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.33%
|0.01%
|26.10%
|1.52%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.86%
|82.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|CAROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CAROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAROX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|2.00%
|112.00%
|95.14%
|CAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAROX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.76%
|0.00%
|2.11%
|99.51%
|CAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|CAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAROX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.81%
|-0.21%
|4.18%
|17.26%
|CAROX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.8
|2.41
