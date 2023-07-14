Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
-8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-15.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.7%
Net Assets
$1.43 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 5.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Neutral Glide Path
|Bullish Glide Path
|Capital Preservation Glide Path
|Highly Bullish Glide Path
|Period
|CARHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|98.60%
|1 Yr
|-8.5%
|-14.2%
|8.5%
|97.20%
|3 Yr
|-15.2%*
|-25.9%
|5.8%
|98.52%
|5 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-16.3%
|2.2%
|98.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.3%
|3.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CARHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-32.2%
|-12.0%
|59.44%
|2021
|-16.1%
|-34.6%
|5.8%
|98.52%
|2020
|1.7%
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|76.12%
|2019
|2.4%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|72.09%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-3.6%
|-1.0%
|3.51%
|CARHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.43 M
|1.43 M
|46 B
|99.31%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|7
|562
|95.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.44 M
|169 K
|45.4 B
|98.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|47.3%
|100.0%
|0.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARHX % Rank
|Bonds
|51.84%
|22.15%
|75.85%
|29.17%
|Cash
|45.29%
|-1.67%
|45.29%
|0.69%
|Other
|2.84%
|-0.70%
|9.51%
|9.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.38%
|98.61%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.46%
|99.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.31%
|79.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARHX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|42.08%
|0.60%
|62.69%
|1.39%
|Government
|40.28%
|21.49%
|99.39%
|52.78%
|Derivative
|15.15%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|0.69%
|Securitized
|1.95%
|0.00%
|30.82%
|98.61%
|Corporate
|0.54%
|0.01%
|46.14%
|98.61%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.32%
|91.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CARHX % Rank
|US
|35.09%
|20.15%
|75.85%
|86.11%
|Non US
|16.75%
|0.00%
|16.75%
|0.69%
|CARHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.32%
|0.01%
|49.43%
|1.45%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.62%
|81.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|CARHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CARHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CARHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|5.00%
|137.00%
|88.10%
|CARHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.24%
|0.00%
|3.70%
|16.67%
|CARHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CARHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CARHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.00%
|0.16%
|3.78%
|25.53%
|CARHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Joshua Kutin is Head of Asset Allocation, North America, and a senior portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He is responsible for research across solutions, with a particular focus on global asset allocation and alternatives. Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle Investments in 2015, Mr. Kutin worked at Putnam Investments as a portfolio manager on the global asset allocation team. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Kutin received a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in mathematics with computer science from MIT, as well as a masters degree in finance from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2017
4.6
4.6%
Alex Wilkinson is a portfolio manager for the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Wilkinson joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2006 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Prior to joining the Global Asset Allocation Team he held positions as a senior analyst on the Performance Measurement Team, and as an intermediate analyst with the Quantitative Strategies Group. Mr. Wilkinson received a B.A. in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|16.18
|5.89
|2.41
