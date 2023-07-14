Home
Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.0%

Net Assets

$27.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CAREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Domini Sustainable Solutions Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Domini
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amy Thornton

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in securities of companies that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability solutions.
For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, a company demonstrates a commitment to sustainability solutions if, the Adviser determines, based on its analysis, that the company provides, invests in or creates products or services that seek to help:
Accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future, including through renewable energy, distributed generation, off-grid solutions, energy storage, electric vehicles, or energy-efficient technologies.
Contribute to the development of sustainable communities, including through safe and affordable housing, eco-friendly design, low-carbon transportation systems, or climate-resilient infrastructure.
Ensure access to clean water, including through the development or maintenance of water infrastructure, affordable water services, or solutions for water treatment, harvesting, conservation, flow-control, plumbing, or heating.
Support more sustainable food systems, including through the improvement of, or access to, healthy, natural, organic, or plant-based food, the reduction of food waste, promotion of resource-efficient agriculture, or support for small-scale farming.
Promote societal health and well-being, including through the improvement of, or access to, health care products or services, preventative health care solutions, innovative diagnostics or medicines, mobile medical technologies, or health education services.
Broaden financial inclusion, including through improvement of, or access to, capital, banking, insurance, investment, or other financial products or services.
Bridge the digital divide and/or expand access to economic opportunity, including through improvement of, or access to, information or communication technologies, education, training, or software/services.
The Fund may invest in equity securities issued by companies of any market capitalization located throughout the world, including the U.S. For purposes of the Fund’s investment policies, equity securities include common stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, rights, and preferred shares.
Securities of foreign issuers may be purchased directly or through depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), European Depositary Receipts (EDRs), and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), or other securities representing underlying shares of foreign companies.
The Fund’s investments are not constrained by benchmark weightings in regions, countries, or sectors. The Fund may have significant exposure to securities of issuers in the information technology, health care, financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary sectors. In addition, because the Fund is unconstrained to any benchmark, these exposures may change over time. The Fund may have significant exposure to any region, country or sector at any time. The Fund may invest in fewer than fifty securities.
Domini Impact Investments LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s adviser, seeks to identify investment opportunities for the Fund that, in the Adviser’s view, create positive environmental and social outcomes for people and the planet, while also seeking competitive financial returns (“Impact Investing”). All of the investment selections made by the Adviser are based on the evaluation of environmental and social factors, including the core business in which a company engages and/or how a company treats its key stakeholders, such as its customers, employees, suppliers, ecosystems, local, national and global communities, and/or investors (“environmental and social factors”). A security will be sold if the Adviser determines that the company no longer eligible for investment based on the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of environmental and social factors, financial criteria, and/or the company no longer demonstrates a commitment to sustainability solutions, as applicable.
SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Subadviser”), the Fund’s subadviser, will purchase or sell securities to implement the Adviser’s investment selections at a time determined appropriate by the Subadviser and in accordance with, but not necessarily in the identical amounts as provided with the Adviser’s investment selections.
Read More

CAREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -26.9% 59.5% 95.21%
1 Yr 8.7% -43.3% 860.3% 75.18%
3 Yr -2.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 50.74%
5 Yr 12.0%* -28.2% 82.7% 1.37%
10 Yr 3.4%* -18.2% 13.7% 37.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 28.04%
2021 -5.3% -52.0% 83.9% 73.71%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% 93.15%
2019 1.2% -16.0% 9.5% 94.72%
2018 -2.9% -13.6% 24.1% 44.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -53.4% 55.3% 90.96%
1 Yr 8.7% -60.3% 860.3% 70.92%
3 Yr -2.5%* -41.5% 41.9% 51.21%
5 Yr 12.0%* -27.5% 82.7% 2.58%
10 Yr 3.4%* -17.0% 15.4% 63.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 28.04%
2021 -5.3% -52.0% 83.9% 73.71%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% 93.15%
2019 1.2% -16.0% 9.5% 94.72%
2018 -2.9% -13.6% 24.1% 61.96%

NAV & Total Return History

CAREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAREX Category Low Category High CAREX % Rank
Net Assets 27.7 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 93.79%
Number of Holdings 56 20 3702 76.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 94.15%
Weighting of Top 10 39.87% 5.5% 92.1% 18.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 5.78%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAREX % Rank
Stocks 		95.03% 23.99% 100.52% 88.30%
Cash 		4.97% -0.52% 26.94% 9.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 62.77%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 63.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 60.64%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 61.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAREX % Rank
Technology 		27.62% 0.04% 62.17% 68.44%
Healthcare 		20.99% 0.00% 43.77% 23.05%
Financial Services 		14.09% 0.00% 43.01% 12.94%
Industrials 		13.05% 0.00% 38.23% 65.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.73% 0.00% 57.41% 65.60%
Real Estate 		4.73% 0.00% 19.28% 19.86%
Consumer Defense 		3.44% 0.00% 16.40% 23.58%
Communication Services 		3.35% 0.00% 18.33% 36.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 69.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 83.69%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 89.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAREX % Rank
US 		59.81% 23.38% 100.52% 98.58%
Non US 		35.22% 0.00% 35.22% 0.35%

CAREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.12% 0.02% 19.28% 5.23%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 80.82%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.21%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

CAREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CAREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 63.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 250.31% 69.76%

CAREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAREX Category Low Category High CAREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 64.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAREX Category Low Category High CAREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.87% -2.24% 2.75% 72.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CAREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Thornton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Amy Domini Thornton, CFA and Co-Manager, is the founder and Chair of Domini. She has served as Chair since 2016 and Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2015. Ms. Domini has also served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Domini Funds since 1990 and was President of the Domini Funds from 1990 through 2017. She has served as portfolio manager for Domini’s separately managed account since 2013. Ms. Domini also serve as a Private Trustee (since 1987) of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge as well as a Partner (since 1994) with Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP, a registered investment adviser. In this capacity she has responsibility for the investments of private trust accounts and works with individuals to integrate social or ethical criteria into their investments.

Michael Finocchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Michael Finocchi is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Prior to assuming his current role in March 2012, Mr. Finocchi was a senior manager in Portfolio Administration responsible for the operations of funds managed by the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Before joining SSGA in 2005, he worked for Investors Bank & Trust as a senior tax analyst following his role in custody servicing BGI. Mr. Finocchi holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business as well as a Bachelor of Arts in History and Business Studies from Providence College.

Carole Laible

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Carole M. Laible is the Chief Executive Officer of Domini (since 2016), and President of Domini Funds (since 2017). She previously served as the President of Domini from 2005 to 2015, Chief Operating Officer of Domini 2002 to 2011, and served as the Treasurer of the Domini Funds from 1997 through 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

