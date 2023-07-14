Lewis R. Piantedosi, Vice President of BMR, has managed the Portfolio since May 2006.Lew is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and lead portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. Lew plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Lew also coordinates the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. While the strategy is managed by the two-member Large Cap Growth Management Team, as the lead portfolio manager, Lew is ultimately responsible for all buy-and-sell decisions. Lew’s experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1993. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999 after serving as partner, portfolio manager and equity analyst with Freedom Capital Management. He had previously been associated with Eaton Vance Management as a research analyst from 1993 to 1996 and rejoined the company in his current position in 1999. Lew graduated from Framingham State College with a B.A. in Economics and received an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Bentley College. His commentary has appeared in Barron’s, Bloomberg TV, The Boston Globe, Business Week, The New York Times, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, SmartMoney, Standard & Poor's, Toronto Globe & Mail, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.