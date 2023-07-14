Home
Trending ETFs

CAPEX (Mutual Fund)

CAPEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

18.8%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.2%

Net Assets

$1.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1,969.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CAPEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Eaton Vance Tax Managed Growth 1.0 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Eaton Vance
  • Inception Date
    Mar 29, 1966
  • Shares Outstanding
    677439
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lewis Piantedosi

Fund Description

CAPEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -41.7% 64.0% 81.27%
1 Yr 18.7% -46.2% 77.9% 41.33%
3 Yr 12.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 3.17%
5 Yr 10.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 6.96%
10 Yr 10.9%* -16.8% 19.6% 8.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -85.9% 81.6% 5.52%
2021 11.4% -31.0% 26.7% 7.35%
2020 6.9% -13.0% 34.8% 64.44%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 31.36%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 2.0% 26.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.8% -41.7% 64.0% 77.90%
1 Yr 18.7% -46.2% 77.9% 38.21%
3 Yr 12.0%* -41.7% 28.4% 4.51%
5 Yr 10.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 8.53%
10 Yr 11.7%* -16.8% 19.7% 12.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -85.9% 81.6% 5.52%
2021 11.4% -31.0% 26.7% 7.35%
2020 6.9% -13.0% 34.8% 64.44%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 31.54%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 40.90%

NAV & Total Return History

CAPEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAPEX Category Low Category High CAPEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.19 B 189 K 222 B 50.04%
Number of Holdings 737 2 3509 0.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.14 B -1.37 M 104 B 10.63%
Weighting of Top 10 28.38% 11.4% 116.5% 95.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.28%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.35%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.98%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.23%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.99%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.97%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 1.91%
  9. Qualcomm Inc 1.73%
  10. Arista Networks Inc 1.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 50.26% 104.50% 21.27%
Cash 		0.41% -10.83% 49.73% 76.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 33.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 38.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 29.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 28.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPEX % Rank
Technology 		26.40% 0.00% 65.70% 78.57%
Financial Services 		14.83% 0.00% 43.06% 13.69%
Healthcare 		14.82% 0.00% 39.76% 30.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.85% 0.00% 62.57% 75.52%
Communication Services 		9.66% 0.00% 66.40% 61.01%
Industrials 		8.39% 0.00% 30.65% 21.93%
Consumer Defense 		8.17% 0.00% 25.50% 7.58%
Energy 		2.94% 0.00% 41.09% 20.12%
Basic Materials 		1.38% 0.00% 18.91% 44.19%
Utilities 		1.28% 0.00% 16.07% 14.01%
Real Estate 		0.28% 0.00% 16.05% 60.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAPEX % Rank
US 		97.95% 34.69% 100.00% 22.42%
Non US 		1.63% 0.00% 54.22% 66.45%

CAPEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 20.29% 91.52%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.50% 17.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

CAPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CAPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 316.74% 1.21%

CAPEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAPEX Category Low Category High CAPEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 41.07% 6.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAPEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAPEX Category Low Category High CAPEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -6.13% 1.75% 2.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAPEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CAPEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lewis Piantedosi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Lewis R. Piantedosi, Vice President of BMR, has managed the Portfolio since May 2006.Lew is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and lead portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. Lew plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Lew also coordinates the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. While the strategy is managed by the two-member Large Cap Growth Management Team, as the lead portfolio manager, Lew is ultimately responsible for all buy-and-sell decisions. Lew’s experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1993. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999 after serving as partner, portfolio manager and equity analyst with Freedom Capital Management. He had previously been associated with Eaton Vance Management as a research analyst from 1993 to 1996 and rejoined the company in his current position in 1999. Lew graduated from Framingham State College with a B.A. in Economics and received an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Bentley College. His commentary has appeared in Barron’s, Bloomberg TV, The Boston Globe, Business Week, The New York Times, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, SmartMoney, Standard & Poor's, Toronto Globe & Mail, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Michael Allison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Michael A. Allison has managed Eaton Vance portfolios for more than five years, and is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management (“Eaton Vance”) and Boston Management and Research (“BMR”). Michael joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Previously, beginning in 1988, he was an equity analyst for Schroder Investment Management, North America. From 1993 to 1998, he served as an equity research analyst for Fleet Investment Advisors. His experience includes serving as an investment analyst for Phoenix Home Life Mutual Fund Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT, from 1991 to 1993, and Mahan, Cox, and Sullivan in Denver, CO, from 1988 to 1991. Mike earned a B.S.B.A. from the University of Denver in 1990. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is an active member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Association for Investment Management and Research.

Yana Barton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Yana is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and co-portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. As a member of the Large Cap Growth Management Team, Yana plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and contributes to the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. Yana also represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Yana began her career in the investment management industry in 1997 when she joined Eaton Vance as an equity research associate. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Business Administration and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

