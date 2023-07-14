Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
18.8%
1 yr return
18.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
Net Assets
$1.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CAPEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|81.27%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|41.33%
|3 Yr
|12.0%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|3.17%
|5 Yr
|10.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|6.96%
|10 Yr
|10.9%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|8.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAPEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|5.52%
|2021
|11.4%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|7.35%
|2020
|6.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|64.44%
|2019
|6.4%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|31.54%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|40.90%
|CAPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAPEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.19 B
|189 K
|222 B
|50.04%
|Number of Holdings
|737
|2
|3509
|0.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.14 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|10.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.38%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|95.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAPEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|21.27%
|Cash
|0.41%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|76.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|33.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|38.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|29.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|28.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAPEX % Rank
|Technology
|26.40%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|78.57%
|Financial Services
|14.83%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|13.69%
|Healthcare
|14.82%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|30.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.85%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|75.52%
|Communication Services
|9.66%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|61.01%
|Industrials
|8.39%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|21.93%
|Consumer Defense
|8.17%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|7.58%
|Energy
|2.94%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|20.12%
|Basic Materials
|1.38%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|44.19%
|Utilities
|1.28%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|14.01%
|Real Estate
|0.28%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|60.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAPEX % Rank
|US
|97.95%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|22.42%
|Non US
|1.63%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|66.45%
|CAPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|91.52%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|17.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CAPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CAPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAPEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|1.21%
|CAPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAPEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.88%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|6.73%
|CAPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CAPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAPEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.68%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|2.78%
|CAPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$4.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2022
|$4.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$4.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$3.650
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$3.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$3.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2021
|$3.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$3.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$3.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$3.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$3.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$4.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$4.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$4.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$3.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2019
|$3.650
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$3.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$3.650
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2018
|$3.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$3.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$3.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2017
|$3.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$3.750
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$3.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$3.550
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2016
|$3.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$3.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$3.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$3.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$2.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$3.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$3.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$3.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$2.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$3.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$2.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$2.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$2.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$2.650
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$2.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$3.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$2.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2012
|$2.550
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2012
|$2.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$2.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2011
|$1.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$2.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2011
|$1.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$1.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2010
|$1.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$1.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2010
|$1.650
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$1.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2009
|$1.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$2.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2009
|$2.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$2.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2008
|$2.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$2.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2008
|$2.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$2.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$2.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2007
|$2.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2007
|$1.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$2.730
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2006
|$2.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2006
|$1.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2006
|$1.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$1.925
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2005
|$1.650
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2005
|$1.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2005
|$1.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2004
|$2.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2004
|$1.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2004
|$1.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2004
|$1.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$1.600
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2003
|$1.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2003
|$0.950
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2003
|$0.900
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$1.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2002
|$0.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2002
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2002
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2001
|$0.950
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2001
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2001
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2001
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2000
|$1.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 1999
|$1.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1999
|$0.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1999
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1998
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 1998
|$1.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Lewis R. Piantedosi, Vice President of BMR, has managed the Portfolio since May 2006.Lew is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and lead portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. Lew plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Lew also coordinates the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. While the strategy is managed by the two-member Large Cap Growth Management Team, as the lead portfolio manager, Lew is ultimately responsible for all buy-and-sell decisions. Lew’s experience in the investment management industry dates back to 1993. He joined Eaton Vance in 1999 after serving as partner, portfolio manager and equity analyst with Freedom Capital Management. He had previously been associated with Eaton Vance Management as a research analyst from 1993 to 1996 and rejoined the company in his current position in 1999. Lew graduated from Framingham State College with a B.A. in Economics and received an M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Bentley College. His commentary has appeared in Barron’s, Bloomberg TV, The Boston Globe, Business Week, The New York Times, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, SmartMoney, Standard & Poor's, Toronto Globe & Mail, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2008
14.26
14.3%
Michael A. Allison has managed Eaton Vance portfolios for more than five years, and is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management (“Eaton Vance”) and Boston Management and Research (“BMR”). Michael joined Eaton Vance in 2000. Previously, beginning in 1988, he was an equity analyst for Schroder Investment Management, North America. From 1993 to 1998, he served as an equity research analyst for Fleet Investment Advisors. His experience includes serving as an investment analyst for Phoenix Home Life Mutual Fund Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT, from 1991 to 1993, and Mahan, Cox, and Sullivan in Denver, CO, from 1988 to 1991. Mike earned a B.S.B.A. from the University of Denver in 1990. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is an active member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the Association for Investment Management and Research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2008
14.26
14.3%
Yana is a Vice President of Eaton Vance Management, a member of the Equity Strategy Committee and co-portfolio manager of Eaton Vance’s Large-Cap Growth Equity and Focused Growth Equity strategies. As a member of the Large Cap Growth Management Team, Yana plays a central role in the research evaluation and decision-making process and contributes to the day-to-day management of the Large Cap Growth portfolios. Yana also represents the Large Cap Growth strategies to current and prospective clients. Yana began her career in the investment management industry in 1997 when she joined Eaton Vance as an equity research associate. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in Business Administration and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
