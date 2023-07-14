Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds Strategic Bond Fund

mutual fund
CANFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.33 -0.06 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (ANBAX) Primary Other (ANBFX) Other (ANBEX) C (ANBCX) Other (CANEX) Other (CANFX) A (CANAX) Retirement (RANHX) Retirement (RANJX) Retirement (RANGX) Retirement (RANAX) Retirement (RANCX) Retirement (RANFX) C (CANCX) Retirement (RANEX) Retirement (RANBX) Inst (ANBGX) Other (FBSSX) Other (FSBMX)
CANFX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Strategic Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.33 -0.06 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (ANBAX) Primary Other (ANBFX) Other (ANBEX) C (ANBCX) Other (CANEX) Other (CANFX) A (CANAX) Retirement (RANHX) Retirement (RANJX) Retirement (RANGX) Retirement (RANAX) Retirement (RANCX) Retirement (RANFX) C (CANCX) Retirement (RANEX) Retirement (RANBX) Inst (ANBGX) Other (FBSSX) Other (FSBMX)
CANFX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds Strategic Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.33 -0.06 -0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
A (ANBAX) Primary Other (ANBFX) Other (ANBEX) C (ANBCX) Other (CANEX) Other (CANFX) A (CANAX) Retirement (RANHX) Retirement (RANJX) Retirement (RANGX) Retirement (RANAX) Retirement (RANCX) Retirement (RANFX) C (CANCX) Retirement (RANEX) Retirement (RANBX) Inst (ANBGX) Other (FBSSX) Other (FSBMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Strategic Bond Fund

CANFX | Fund

$9.33

$11.3 B

2.79%

$0.26

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.9%

1 yr return

-8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$11.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 164.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds Strategic Bond Fund

CANFX | Fund

$9.33

$11.3 B

2.79%

$0.26

0.55%

CANFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Strategic Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 18, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Damien McCann

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund may invest in a broad range of debt securities, including corporate bonds and debt and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The fund will invest no more than 35% of its assets in securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and up to 35% of its assets in securities of emerging market issuers.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers will work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CANFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CANFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -4.3% 4.5% 95.12%
1 Yr -8.8% -16.1% 162.7% 96.84%
3 Yr -7.6%* -12.4% 47.6% 84.51%
5 Yr -1.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 13.34%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CANFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -34.7% 131.9% 78.08%
2021 -1.4% -6.0% 15.7% 31.05%
2020 4.3% -9.6% 118.7% 3.69%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 76.24%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 42.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CANFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -15.5% 4.5% 91.58%
1 Yr -8.8% -16.1% 162.7% 95.31%
3 Yr -7.6%* -12.4% 47.6% 84.41%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 12.21%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CANFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.1% -34.7% 131.9% 76.22%
2021 -1.4% -6.0% 15.7% 31.05%
2020 4.3% -9.6% 118.7% 3.69%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 78.00%
2018 -0.4% -2.2% 3.3% 29.08%

NAV & Total Return History

CANFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CANFX Category Low Category High CANFX % Rank
Net Assets 11.3 B 2.88 M 287 B 13.85%
Number of Holdings 1006 1 17234 34.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.41 B -106 M 27.6 B 11.96%
Weighting of Top 10 31.02% 3.7% 123.9% 37.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 1.25% 10.15%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 7.96%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 6.90%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 1.38% 6.37%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.127% 5.80%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 1.62% 5.75%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.127% 4.76%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 4.69%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 4.47%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CANFX % Rank
Bonds 		87.91% 3.97% 268.18% 87.99%
Cash 		10.58% -181.13% 95.99% 11.38%
Convertible Bonds 		1.37% 0.00% 7.93% 53.62%
Stocks 		0.14% -0.55% 24.74% 14.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 55.35%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 35.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CANFX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 33.42%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 30.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 29.13%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 33.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 9.93%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 38.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.59%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.09%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 28.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CANFX % Rank
US 		0.14% -0.52% 24.47% 12.73%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 35.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CANFX % Rank
Government 		43.66% 0.00% 86.23% 8.87%
Corporate 		33.57% 0.00% 100.00% 40.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.59% 0.00% 95.99% 16.78%
Securitized 		10.01% 0.00% 98.40% 92.09%
Municipal 		2.16% 0.00% 100.00% 13.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 54.97%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CANFX % Rank
US 		75.93% 3.63% 210.09% 86.98%
Non US 		11.98% -6.54% 58.09% 29.60%

CANFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CANFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.01% 20.64% 64.59%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 1.76% 22.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.94%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 22.91%

Sales Fees

CANFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CANFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CANFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 164.00% 2.00% 493.39% 57.71%

CANFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CANFX Category Low Category High CANFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.79% 0.00% 10.82% 1.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CANFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CANFX Category Low Category High CANFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.60% -1.28% 8.97% 8.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CANFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CANFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Damien McCann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Damien J. McCann is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 22 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered energy, leisure and lodging, and rails. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance from California State University, Northridge. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Damien is based in Los Angeles.

David Hoag

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.

Ritchie Tuazon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.

Xavier Goss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Investment professional for 19 years in total; 1 year with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×