Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.3%
1 yr return
17.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$587 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.1%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of foreign companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund expects, under normal market conditions, to invest in at least three different countries. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser focuses predominantly on medium to large market capitalization equity securities.
The Fund may consider a company to be a “foreign company” if: (i) 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the United States; or (ii) 50% of the company’s revenues are generated outside of the United States; or (iii) the company is domiciled or doing a substantial amount of business outside of the United States. The majority of these companies operate in “established” markets; however, when opportunities warrant, the Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities of companies in “emerging market” countries. An “emerging market” country is any country determined by the Adviser to have an emerging market economy, considering factors such as the country’s credit rating, its political and economic stability and the development of its financial and capital markets. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrializing, with lower gross national products than more developed countries. In some circumstances, the Fund may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are traded on U.S. exchanges and markets and represent an ownership interest in a foreign security, rather than foreign shares that are traded on foreign exchanges, because the ADRs have greater liquidity or for other reasons.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental, relative value investment approach to build a diversified portfolio of companies. Companies entering the portfolio generally need to satisfy Cambiar’s criteria on four levels: quality, valuation, value creation/catalyst, and risk-reward criteria:
Quality – Cambiar’s analysts seek companies that are best-of-breed operators within their industries. Eligible businesses for the portfolio are evaluated based on the following characteristics:
|
●
|
Management – Management teams should have a track record of success that has benefitted not just public shareholders such as the Fund, but a wide range of stakeholders, e.g., employees, customers, suppliers.
|
●
|
Consistent margins – Companies with above average consistent margins suggest a relatively high value-add product or service and defensible market position.
|
●
|
Return on invested capital (ROIC) – Demonstrates a pattern of value creation and capital discipline.
|
●
|
Low leverage – Companies with strong balance sheets do not need to depend on the vagaries of the debt and/or equity markets to sustain their businesses.
|
●
|
Free cash flow (FCF) – We view FCF to be a better measure of economic value creation versus alternative metrics such as EBITDA or EPS. Free cash flow is less subject to manipulation.
Valuation – Cambiar evaluates broadly accepted and recognized financial measures in gauging valuation. An underlying premise of the Cambiar philosophy is that certain industries tend to follow certain valuation ranges; the market does not randomly value stocks. Our preference is for issuers that appear reasonably valued based on a number of different metrics.
Value Creation/Catalyst – Cambiar’s research process also seeks to identify some form of fundamental positive development(s) that we believe the market is overlooking/underappreciating. Such catalysts may come in varying forms – examples include new product introductions, managerial changes, divestiture of an underperforming division, or simply better financial performance. Valuation, in and of itself, is not a catalyst – there must be some identifiable event that we believe will cause investors to positively reassess the business.
Risk-reward criteria – The final criteria is the investment team’s assessment of the issuer’s upside potential: companies entering the portfolio should possess the potential for a 3:1 return-to-risk requirement over a forward 1- to 2-year timeframe. This return can generally be achieved via a combination of multiple expansion and dividend yield. While Cambiar may not achieve this return target over the desired timeframe – or at all – the return requirement is intended to channel research efforts toward those situations that appear to offer the most compelling risk/return tradeoffs.
The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio on a security-by-security basis, with the goal of building a portfolio that strikes a balance between the Adviser’s conviction in an investment and portfolio diversification. The Adviser seeks to manage the Fund’s risk through its research process as well as limits on individual position sizes and allocations to an economic sector or individual country.
The Adviser will consider liquidating or reducing its investment in a company if: (a) the investment thesis is realized and the stock reaches its price target, (b) the stock price increases disproportionately relative to actual company developments, (c) position size, country or sector limits are reached, or (d) there is a negative change in fundamentals, or the investment thesis fails to develop as expected. The Adviser will not sell a stock simply because of a decline in price, and may add to the position if the investment thesis remains intact.
|Period
|CAMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.3%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|46.67%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|53.05%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|85.26%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|88.05%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|63.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAMYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|73.30%
|2021
|1.8%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|60.06%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|97.11%
|2019
|3.7%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|85.65%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|60.31%
|CAMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|587 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|53.12%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|1
|10801
|88.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|182 M
|0
|34.5 B
|46.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.10%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|30.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.06%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|30.77%
|Cash
|0.94%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|64.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|61.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|73.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|59.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|63.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMYX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.10%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|6.99%
|Financial Services
|18.15%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|43.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.62%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|16.01%
|Healthcare
|11.23%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|56.33%
|Technology
|11.08%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|56.19%
|Consumer Defense
|7.53%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|82.82%
|Basic Materials
|6.90%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|73.07%
|Utilities
|6.05%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|7.86%
|Communication Services
|2.84%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|92.58%
|Energy
|2.50%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|84.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|88.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMYX % Rank
|Non US
|96.25%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|42.23%
|US
|2.81%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|36.95%
|CAMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|46.49%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|95.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|35.14%
|CAMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CAMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|66.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAMYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|75.90%
|CAMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.44%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|83.57%
|CAMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CAMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|64.63%
|CAMYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.394
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.939
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2002
19.74
19.7%
Brian Barish is the President and CIO at Cambiar Investors and is responsible for the oversight of all investment functions at the firm. Prior to joining Cambiar in 1997, Mr. Barish served as Director of Emerging Markets Research for Lazard Freres & Co., a New York-based investment bank. Mr. Barish also worked as a securities analyst with Bear, Stearns & Co. and Arnhold & S. Bleichroeder, a New York-based research firm. Mr. Barish received a BA in Economics and Philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2007
14.84
14.8%
Todd Edwards is an Investment Principal at Cambiar Investors. In addition to his company research responsibilities, Mr. Edwards also oversees Cambiar’s macroeconomic and policy research efforts. Todd also serves as co-Portfolio Manager for the Cambiar Global Equity and International Small Cap strategies. Prior to joining Cambiar in 2007, Todd was a Director in the Global Emerging Markets Group at Citigroup. Todd also served as Director of Research and Equity Strategist at BBVA Securities. Mr. Edwards began his investment career as a research analyst at Salomon Brothers. An accomplished author, he has written books on Brazil and Argentina. Mr. Edwards received a PhD and MA from Tulane University and a BA from Colorado College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Munish Malhotra is an Investment Principal at Cambiar Investors. Prior to joining Cambiar in 2017, Mr. Malhotra worked at Marsico Capital Management as a Portfolio Manager/Senior Analyst for the International Opportunities and Global Flexible Capital strategies. Munish began his career at Driehaus Capital Management in Chicago as a Research Associate. Mr. Malhotra received an MA in Economics from Denver University and a BA in Finance and International Studies at Loyola University in Chicago and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Di Zhou is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. Di joined the firm in 2010 as an equity research analyst, was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2014, and was named portfolio manager in 2015. Di holds a BA in business administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Prior to graduate school, she was employed at Wilshire Associates.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
