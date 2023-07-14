Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$305 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.9%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion at time of purchase.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental, relative value investment approach to build a diversified portfolio of companies. Companies entering the portfolio generally need to satisfy Cambiar’s criteria on four levels: quality, valuation, value creation/catalyst, and risk-reward criteria:
|
●
|
Quality – Cambiar’s analysts seek companies that are best-of-breed operators within their industries. Eligible businesses for the portfolio are evaluated based on the following characteristics:
|
●
|
Management – Management teams should have a track record of success that has benefitted not just public shareholders such as the Fund, but a wide range of stakeholders, e.g., employees, customers, suppliers.
|
●
|
Consistent margins – Companies with above average consistent margins suggest a relatively high value-add product or service and defensible market position.
|
●
|
Return on invested capital (ROIC) – Demonstrates a pattern of value creation and capital discipline.
|
●
|
Low leverage – Companies with strong balance sheets do not need to depend on the vagaries of the debt and/or equity markets to sustain their businesses.
|
●
|
Free cash flow (FCF) – We view FCF to be a better measure of economic value creation versus alternative metrics such as EBITDA or EPS. Free cash flow is less subject to manipulation.
Valuation – Cambiar evaluates broadly accepted and recognized financial measures in gauging valuation. An underlying premise of the Cambiar philosophy is that certain industries tend to follow certain valuation ranges; the market does not randomly value stocks. Our preference is for issuers that appear reasonably valued based on a number of different metrics.
Value Creation/Catalyst – Cambiar’s research process also seeks to identify some form of fundamental positive development(s) that we believe the market is overlooking/underappreciating. Such catalysts may come in varying forms – examples include new product introductions, managerial changes, divestiture of an underperforming division, or simply better financial performance. Valuation, in and of itself, is not a catalyst – there must be some identifiable event that we believe will cause investors to positively reassess the business.
Risk-reward criteria – The final criteria is the investment team’s assessment of the issuer’s upside potential: companies entering the portfolio should possess the potential for a 3:1 return-to-risk requirement over a forward 1- to 2-year timeframe. This return can generally be achieved via a combination of multiple expansion and dividend yield. While Cambiar may not achieve this return target over the desired timeframe – or at all – the return requirement is intended to channel research efforts toward those situations that appear to offer the most compelling risk/return tradeoffs.
The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio on a security-by-security basis, with the goal of building a portfolio that strikes a balance between the Adviser’s conviction in an investment and portfolio diversification. The Adviser seeks to manage the Fund’s risk through its research process as well as limits on individual position sizes and allocations to an economic sector.
The Adviser will consider liquidating or reducing its investment in a company if: (a) the investment thesis is realized and the stock reaches its price target, (b) the stock price increases disproportionately relative to actual company developments,
(c) position size, country or sector limits are reached, or (d) there is a negative change in fundamentals, or the investment thesis fails to develop as expected. The Adviser will not sell a stock simply because of a decline in price, and may add to the position if the investment thesis remains intact.
|Period
|CAMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|12.52%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|17.74%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|42.40%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|37.69%
|10 Yr
|2.1%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|48.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|53.08%
|2021
|5.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|68.84%
|2020
|3.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|4.10%
|2019
|4.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|36.51%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|89.14%
|Period
|CAMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|11.54%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|15.02%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|42.28%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|21.80%
|10 Yr
|7.2%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|18.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|CAMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|53.08%
|2021
|5.9%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|68.84%
|2020
|3.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|4.10%
|2019
|4.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|36.51%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|60.96%
|CAMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|305 M
|1 M
|151 B
|73.11%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|2
|1727
|89.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|105 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|67.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.87%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|23.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMWX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.43%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|79.57%
|Cash
|3.57%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|17.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|61.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|58.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|59.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|60.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMWX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.03%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|30.42%
|Technology
|15.84%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|18.20%
|Industrials
|12.83%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|32.25%
|Healthcare
|11.85%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|90.19%
|Consumer Defense
|9.98%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|29.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.62%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|12.22%
|Communication Services
|6.25%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|40.81%
|Utilities
|6.18%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|27.18%
|Basic Materials
|4.37%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|26.10%
|Real Estate
|2.03%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|61.85%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|98.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAMWX % Rank
|US
|90.08%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|65.84%
|Non US
|6.35%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|37.39%
|CAMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|66.84%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|22.57%
|CAMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CAMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|48.29%
|CAMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.81%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|84.01%
|CAMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CAMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAMWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|77.88%
|CAMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$1.796
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.462
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 1998
23.93
23.9%
Brian Barish is the President and CIO at Cambiar Investors and is responsible for the oversight of all investment functions at the firm. Prior to joining Cambiar in 1997, Mr. Barish served as Director of Emerging Markets Research for Lazard Freres & Co., a New York-based investment bank. Mr. Barish also worked as a securities analyst with Bear, Stearns & Co. and Arnhold & S. Bleichroeder, a New York-based research firm. Mr. Barish received a BA in Economics and Philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 1999
23.19
23.2%
Ania Aldrich is an Investment Principal at Cambiar Investors. In addition to her research responsibilities, Ania also serves as co-Portfolio Manager of the Cambiar Global Equity strategy. Prior to joining Cambiar in 1999, Ms. Aldrich was a global equity analyst at Bankers Trust, where she covered the financial services and transportation sectors. Ania began her investment career as a senior investor relations professional at BET PLC, a New York based communications firm. Ms. Aldrich received an MBA in Finance from Fordham University, a BA in Computer Science from Hunter College and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Andy Baumbusch is an Investment Principal at Cambiar Investors. In addition to his research responsibilities, Mr. Baumbusch also serves as a portfolio Manager of the Cambiar Small Cap Value and Small-Mid Value strategies. Prior to joining Cambiar in 2004, Andy served in an investment analyst capacity at Franklin Templeton, Atrium Capital and Alex Brown & Sons. Mr. Baumbusch received an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA in Economics from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2011
11.33
11.3%
Colin Dunn is an Investment Principal at Cambiar Investors. In addition to his research responsibilities, Colin also serves as co-Portfolio Manager of the Cambiar Small-Mid Value strategy. Prior to joining Cambiar in 2011, he worked at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., in the Investment Banking and Equity Research Departments. Mr. Dunn began his career in 2000 as an Analyst in the Investment Banking Division at UBS. Mr. Dunn received a BS in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Joseph S. Chin, CFA, Investment Principal, joined Cambiar Investors, LLC in 2019. He serves on the investment team for the Cambiar Opportunity Fund, Cambiar SMID Fund, and Cambiar Small Cap Fund. Prior to that, Mr. Chin worked at Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, where he was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst. Previously, Chin works at The Boston Company since July 2006. He also has been employed by Founders since January 2007. Chin was formerly a senior research analyst with both AIM Investments (from 2004 to 2006) and Marsico Capital Management (from 1998 to 2004). He began his investment career as a Senior Research Analyst at Marsico Capital. Mr. Chin received a BA in Economics from Wesleyan University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...